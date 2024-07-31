New funding allows Gloo to accelerate platform development and AI advancement while expanding focus to include Gloo Ventures.

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, announced the completion of a $110 million financing. The new financing will accelerate development of the Gloo platform—which includes free and premium ministry tools and marketplace offerings—while funneling new investment capital toward ministry-based technology, products, and services.

Gloo Secures $110 Million Strategic Growth Investment

"So often faith-aligned capital leaves the faith ecosystem," said Scott Beck, Gloo CEO and co-founder. "That means ministries that need the goods, services, and capital to fuel their growth don't have access to essential resources. Our goal with this investment round, funded by 100% mission-aligned investors, is to reinvest the capital back into the ecosystem in the form of capital investments and continued development of our growing platform that connects the faith community at scale."

The investment aligns with plans to expand the Discover marketplace on Gloo, which offers the faith community a comprehensive range of free and premium products and services that meet the specific and ongoing needs of ministry leaders.

"Gloo is accelerating our investment in marketplace motions to create uniquely curated experiences tailored to the faith ecosystem," said John Fowle, chief financial officer at Gloo. "Investing in a marketplace is not just about enhancing our platform; it's about empowering our users with the tools and resources they need to make a positive impact in their communities."

The company is planning further investments to accelerate AI specifically tailored to the faith ecosystem. With a potential AI market size reaching into the trillions within the next decade, Gloo recognizes the growing need faith leaders will have to leverage the technology responsibly. Through its AI & the Church Initiative , upcoming AI hackathon , and other ventures, Gloo has become a leading voice in responsible and innovative use of AI for the faith ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Gloo launched a new division, Gloo Ventures, focused on investments in and acquisitions of organizations that bring value to the faith community. The division will include investments in AI-based tools to help church leaders responsibly leverage the technology.

"It's clear to us that the faith community is seeking greater connection," said Beck. "The Gloo platform is already enabling those connections in a variety of ways including enabling over 25MM text-based ministry interactions, connecting over 400K people in need to local ministries and resources, and enabling the exchange of value between thousands of ministry equipping partners and over 70K Gloo churches. No single person, ministry, or church could do this on their own. We're seeing silos breaking down and collective might at work."

Gloo closed the latest funding round in the first half of 2024, which included investments from a diverse group of mission-aligned partners including a leading partner in small group content, a major global child development ministry, a major denominational provider of financial services and one of the largest providers of church building and development loans. The approach aligns with Beck's long-term vision that mission-aligned partners, and ultimately the big C Church, would be significant owners in the platform.

"We choose our investors carefully," Beck said. "Finding close missional alignment, driving great financial outcomes, and guarding against mission drift are key drivers for us. Ultimately, our commitment is to connect the faith community, so every ministry can achieve its mission," said Beck, "We're committed. We're resourced. And we've never been in a better position to achieve this goal."

Gloo is the trusted tech platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. Gloo connects ministry leaders to resources, people, data and insights and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo does this with the highest standards of trust and scalable economic models. Gloo serves over 70,000 churches and over 1,000 resource partners.

SOURCE Gloo