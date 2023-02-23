Glooko Announces Global Collaboration with Sanofi for SoloStar® Pen Connectivity with New Device SoloSmart®

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko Inc. ("Glooko"), today announced that they have entered into a partnering agreement with Sanofi to increase their support of people living with diabetes and healthcare professionals, by integrating SoloSmart with the Glooko® platform. SoloSmart is a single piece add-on connected device intended for use with SoloStar and DoubleStar insulin injection pens which records the insulin dose, date and time of injection and allows for visualization of the data in the Glooko app, that patients can share with healthcare professionals for connected care in diabetes management. At this time, SoloSmart is not approved in the US.

Through Glooko's global footprint of over 8,000 clinics, Sanofi aims to increase the accessibility of digital solutions to people with diabetes in each of the given countries where SoloSmart will be made available. The SoloSmart cap is currently undergoing integration with the Glooko platform and will gradually roll out across several countries starting later in 2023. The combined solution will be made available in English and local languages. As part of the global agreement, Glooko and Sanofi contemplate the option to further expand the launch of the combined technologies beyond the initial geographic scope.

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Sanofi, as this agreement represents the first substantial digital health collaboration between our two companies," says Russ Johannesson, CEO, Glooko. "Glooko is the first global diabetes data management platform to launch with SoloSmart, something our team is particularly proud of. This will allow us to further expand our global reach aiming to provide best-in-class technologies that can benefit the lives of people with diabetes."

"At Sanofi, we believe that we will deliver value to people living with diabetes by building an ecosystem with local and global partners. With Biocorp, SoloSmart's manufacturer, Glooko, a leading digital health solution that supports patients and health care partners, and local partners, we aim to improve daily management for individuals living with diabetes," says Jared Josleyn, Global Head of Digital Healthcare, Sanofi. "For 100 years, Sanofi has been at the forefront of managing diabetes. We continue to build on this heritage with a vision and commitment to help transform diabetes care for 537 million people living with diabetes around the world."

Once SoloSmart is integrated with the Glooko platform, SoloStar and DoubleStar pen users will have the ability to add the tracking of insulin dosing and timing to the functionality of Glooko to improve their insulin management and tracking. Combining SoloSmart and Glooko will help users visualize the correlation between insulin dose injected and blood glucose values. The insulin tracking data can be linked to other important features of the Glooko mobile app like food tracking, exercise metrics, weight and blood pressure to create actionable insights to help people with diabetes approach care in an even more personalized way.

About Glooko

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through its personalized, intelligent, connected care platform. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. Glooko is globally deployed in over 30 countries and 8,000+ clinical locations.

Glooko.com LinkedIn.com Twitter Instagram FaceBook

Contact

Glooko Inc

Tanya Rodante

Director of Global Communication

[email protected]

SOURCE Glooko