Glooko Appoints Stephen Lien as New Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko®, the global leader in diabetes data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Lien as Chief Financial Officer. Lien comes to Glooko with relevant and extensive experience serving in senior leadership roles in finance and operations across a range of related industries. Some of these include healthcare technology, consumer software, enterprise software, digital media, and software as a service (SaaS). Glooko serves healthcare providers, payers and people with diabetes through its leading FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant diabetes management platform.

"We're very excited to have a seasoned finance and operations executive of Steve's caliber joining the Glooko team, especially at this stage in our company's development," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "Steve is a leader with a strong track record for not only accelerating revenue and maximizing returns but also for scaling global businesses and taking them to the next level, and most recently, that has been with organizations focused on SaaS solutions in the healthcare space."

Lien comes to Glooko having served most recently as CFO of PipelineRx, a healthcare SaaS technology company that provides pharmacy solutions to inpatient and outpatient pharmacies. Responsible for leading the finance, pharmacy operations, HR and compliance functions at PipelineRx, Lien managed the company's transformation from a tech-enabled services provider to a technology SaaS subscription company. He also led the company in a Series F Growth Equity round of funding that raised $18 million from strategic investors and $15 million through debt financing, and he was instrumental in growing the company's recurring annual contract value (ACV) more than 250 percent, year over year.

Prior to PipelineRx, Lien successfully served as CFO at several other companies, including Smart Tuition and SmartCare, a holding company for two SaaS providers (one in the K-12 education space and the other in child care services), where he provided strategic and financial advice leading to the sale of Smart Tuition to Blackbaud for $190 million. Prior to that, as CFO of Skrill Limited—Moneybookers, Inc., a leader in e-commerce and digital payments, Lien built the financial foundation in the U.S. that enabled the sale of the company to CVC Partners for €600 million.

Lien is particularly enthusiastic to be coming to Glooko, where he can continue his work in healthcare technology.

"The global Glooko platform and database have grown into one of the largest in diabetes, serving more than 2.2 million people with diabetes, connecting them with their health care providers and generating powerful insights that are helping guide treatment decisions," Lien said. "I'm excited to be joining Russ and the rest of the Glooko team in accelerating that growth and scaling the company as we strive to serve more payers, providers, and people with diabetes."

Lien holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

Glooko's universal diabetes software products provide insights to improve outcomes for people with diabetes and their care teams. The Glooko product suite contains the Glooko and diasend® diabetes management solutions, which integrate with many of the leading EHR systems used today. Both systems synchronize data from more than 190 diabetes devices and activity trackers, and they deliver integrated, timely and useful patient data, including glucose levels, blood pressure, weight, and food, insulin and medication intake. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, our solutions cover more than 2.2 million people with diabetes and are used in 9,000+ clinic locations in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com.

