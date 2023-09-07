Glory Juice Co. expands to new markets with the grand opening of Glory Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Juice Co. announces the highly anticipated grand opening of its latest venture, Glory Market in the heart of White Rock, BC.

Glory Juice Co. was founded with a vision to support and nourish the body, mind and local community through organic, locally sourced, nutrient-rich foods. Glory Juice Co. is recognized for crafting 100% organic, cold-pressed juices, ready-to-blend smoothies, nut and seed mylks, wellness shots, and plant-based foods that are free from added sugars and preservatives.

GLORY JUICE CO. OPENS FOURTH LOCATION IN WHITE ROCK

The unveiling of Glory Market marks a new chapter for the company, with the recent acquisition of Glory Juice Co. by Pangea Natural Foods Inc., a plant-based food manufacturing company with a distribution network spanning across North America. This new venture and partnership signifies the company's growth and diversification into a broader market that will accommodate a wider selection of grab-and-go foods beyond vegan items, including, but not limited to carnivorous, pescatarian, and vegetarian options.

Glory Market's mission is to promote dietary inclusivity by catering to various food preferences and needs, while continuing to offer signature vegan menu items. This new range of nutrient-dense products will include an array of grab-and-go options, from wholesome salads, and energizing rice bowls, to high-protein meals, and nutritious snacks. Each item is thoughtfully prepared and packaged to ensure the highest quality and freshness, all while emphasizing the importance of nutrition.

"Our mission has always been to provide healthy products that conveniently nourish the body and mind. With Glory Market, we are taking another step towards fulfilling that mission," says Glory Juice Co. CEO Pratap Sandhu.

This rebrand represents a milestone for the company in its dedication and commitment to making health and wellness accessible. This strategic expansion into Glory Market aims to create a welcoming and convenient environment in new communities that encourages consumers to make healthy choices.

Glory Juice Co. has been in operation for over nine years, with three other retail locations in prominent Vancouver neighbourhoods, including Coal Harbour, Olympic Village, and Yaletown. Furthermore, Glory Juice has established a network of retail partners across the lower mainland, offering consumers convenient access to a variety of Glory Juice Co's 100% organic, cold-pressed juices. Glory Market White Rock marks the first of many locations to come, as the company plans to expand its reach to new communities.

