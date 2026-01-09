Gloucester Arts Festival Marks 10th Anniversary in 2026

News provided byThe Cook Foundation
Jan 09, 2026, 13:55 ET
GLOUCESTER, Va., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gloucester Arts Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of art, creativity, and community in Gloucester.
Since its founding, the festival has become a cherished annual event, featuring hundreds of artists, engaging thousands of visitors, and highlighting the role of the arts in bringing people together. The anniversary year honors the artists, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who have shaped the festival over the past ten years.
