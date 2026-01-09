Gloucester Arts Festival Marks 10th Anniversary in 2026

"This anniversary is a celebration of community," said Shandie Covington, Festival Director. "For ten years, the Gloucester Arts Festival has been built by the artists who share their work, the volunteers who give their time, and the audiences who show up year after year. This milestone is about honoring that collective effort and the creativity it has fostered."

The 10th anniversary campaign, A Decade of Art, will feature highlights from past festivals, artist spotlights, and community stories, alongside special anniversary branding integrated throughout the event.

Tickets for the 10th anniversary festival go on sale January 1.

For updates and information, visit www.gloucesterartsfestival.com or follow the Gloucester Arts Festival on social media.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/gloucesterartsfestival Instagram: www.instagram.com/gloucesterartsfestival/

SOURCE The Cook Foundation