Gloucester Arts Festival Marks 10th Anniversary in 2026

GLOUCESTER, Va., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gloucester Arts Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of art, creativity, and community in Gloucester.

Since its founding, the festival has become a cherished annual event, featuring hundreds of artists, engaging thousands of visitors, and highlighting the role of the arts in bringing people together. The anniversary year honors the artists, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who have shaped the festival over the past ten years.

"This anniversary is a celebration of community," said Shandie Covington, Festival Director. "For ten years, the Gloucester Arts Festival has been built by the artists who share their work, the volunteers who give their time, and the audiences who show up year after year. This milestone is about honoring that collective effort and the creativity it has fostered."

The 10th anniversary campaign, A Decade of Art, will feature highlights from past festivals, artist spotlights, and community stories, alongside special anniversary branding integrated throughout the event.

Tickets for the 10th anniversary festival go on sale January 1.

For updates and information, visit www.gloucesterartsfestival.com or follow the Gloucester Arts Festival on social media.

