GLOW Condemns The Blatant Weaponization of DOJ in the Shooting of Renee Good Investigation; Praises Principled Resignations of Career DOJ Prosecutors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOW - Government Lawyers Oversight Watchdog, the first-ever non-profit dedicated to documenting the conduct of executive branch attorneys, issued a statement today regarding the mass resignations within the Department of Justice (DOJ) following the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good:

GLOW is sounding the alarm on the unethical leadership of Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, and Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. Bondi and Dhillon have led what appears to be a blatant weaponization of federal law enforcement against political enemies and victims of government violence, and an abuse of DOJ powers to shield Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good.

A Pattern of Unethical Leadership

The resignations of at least ten senior career officials—including six federal prosecutors in Minnesota and four leaders within the Civil Rights Division—mark a historic crisis of integrity at the DOJ. These professionals chose to step down after DOJ leadership:

Refused to launch a standard civil rights investigation into whether the ICE agent's use of deadly force against Renee Good was justified.

to launch a standard civil rights investigation into whether the ICE agent's use of deadly force against Renee Good was justified. Overruled career prosecutors who sought to cooperate with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for a transparent review of the shooting.

career prosecutors who sought to cooperate with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for a transparent review of the shooting. Pushed for a retaliatory criminal investigation into Renee Good's widow, Becca Good, focusing on her alleged ties to activist groups rather than the shooting itself.

"To forgo an investigation into a fatal shooting while simultaneously targeting the victim's grieving widow for her political associations is a perversion of justice," said Omri Marian, GLOW's President. "The decision not to conduct a standard investigation and to obstruct the state investigation also speaks volumes about what Dhillon and Bondi expect the outcome of such an investigation would be; if they thought it would clear the officer they wouldn't be so terrified of allowing an investigation to proceed in the ordinary course. This isn't just a failure of duty; it is a cowardly betrayal of the rule of law by the people appointed to uphold it."

Honoring the Rule of Law

GLOW stands in support of the principled attorneys who resigned rather than contribute to the erosion of the rule of law following the weaponization of the DOJ in investigating the shooting of Renee Good. These include:

Joseph H. Thompson , Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota and a 17-year DOJ veteran

, Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota and a 17-year DOJ veteran Harry Jacobs, Melinda Williams, and Thomas Calhoun-Lopez , senior career prosecutors in Minnesota.

, senior career prosecutors in Minnesota. Lawyers in the leadership of the Civil Rights Division's criminal section.

These individuals, as well as others who resigned but whose names have not yet been made public, have demonstrated the highest commitment to the ethical standards of the legal profession, refusing to allow the justice system to be used as a tool for political retribution.

Ongoing Accountability

GLOW remains committed to its mission of transparency. We will continue to document the behavior of government attorneys in our public database and to ensure that those who abuse their power are held to account. We will also continue to celebrate and highlight the records of those who, like the prosecutors who resigned yesterday, maintain their oath to the Constitution.

"The public deserves to know which government lawyers are upholding their ethical duties and which are acting as political sycophants," Marian added. "We will ensure such behavior is documented for posterity."

About GLOW

GLOW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to document professional conduct by government attorneys and promote commitment to the rule of law. Through The Government Lawyers Database, GLOW creates public accountability for lawyers serving in the U.S. Executive branch while celebrating those who demonstrate legal courage and integrity.

For more information visit glowlaw.org.

