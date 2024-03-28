Glow Up with the New ISOPURE® Collagen Peptides: Simply Formulated to Support Healthy Joints, Hair, Skin and Nails

Boost your favorite drinks with ISOPURE's Collagen Peptides in Lemonade flavor or Unflavored

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISOPURE, a leading and innovative protein brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announced the latest addition to the ISOPURE portfolio: Collagen Peptides. The product supports healthy joints, hair, skin and nails, plus immune support* with each scoop providing 20 grams of collagen peptides.

Formulated with grass-fed, pasture-raised, collagen peptides, choose between the refreshing Lemonade flavor or Unflavored:

Boost your morning coffee with ISOPURE’s Collagen Peptides in Unflavored for 20 grams of collagen, helping you glow from the inside out. ISOPURE Collagen Peptides in the refreshing Lemonade flavor offers the perfect addition to any outdoor adventure.

Lemonade – A new twist on a summertime favorite, just mix with water to enjoy a sweet, tart, and refreshing lemonade with the added benefit of 20 grams of collagen.

– A new twist on a summertime favorite, just mix with water to enjoy a sweet, tart, and refreshing lemonade with the added benefit of 20 grams of collagen. Unflavored – The perfect addition to your favorite hot or iced coffee, smoothie or any flavored beverage, the possibilities are endless with the Unflavored Collagen powder.

ISOPURE Partner, actress and model, Molly Sims shares her favorite way to incorporate Collagen Peptides into her daily routine and why it's important to her. "Beauty and wellness go hand in hand for me and that's why I'm prioritizing products in my routine that help me glow from the inside out," said Sims. "ISOPURE's Collagen Peptides are so easy to add to my morning smoothies, supporting healthy joints, hair, skin and nails with ingredients of collagen, biotin and vitamin C in every scoop."

ISOPURE Collagen Peptides Key Benefits:

20 grams of collagen peptides per serving to support healthy joints, tendons, ligaments, skin, and nails.

30 micrograms of biotin per serving to support healthy skin, hair, and nails.

36 milligrams of vitamin C per serving to support the body's production of collagen and immune health.

"Embracing our 'add less, do more' ethos, we crafted Collagen Peptides with simple ingredients to deliver nutrition that helps us all radiate from the inside out," said ISOPURE Brand Director Samantha Brown. "In our commitment to simple, quality ingredients, our Collagen line has minimal ingredients – with unflavored containing three and Lemonade seven. It's everything you want – and nothing you don't."

With zero sugar,** no artificial colors or sweeteners and gluten- and lactose-free, both the Lemonade and Unflavored offerings are available at theisopurecompany.com.

ISOPURE Collagen peptides are available in a 14-serving size for $29.99 or 28-serving size for $49.99.

For more information about the ISOPURE portfolio of products, visit theisopurecompany.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**Not a low-calorie food

About ISOPURE

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, ISOPURE features a wide range of products to address all kinds of nutritional needs, with offerings such as Zero/Low Carb protein powder, Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder, Infusions protein powder and Collagen powder. ISOPURE aims for the highest standards of protein, made with simple ingredients – all without sacrificing taste. ISOPURE products can be found nationwide in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and most online retailers. To learn more, visit theisopurecompany.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is part of Glanbia plc, a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's #1 sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

