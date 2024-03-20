Amazing Grass® Greens Blend Introduces New Mood Offering

Grounded in the refreshing flavors of passionfruit and citrus, Amazing Grass Greens Blend Mood provides relaxation support with L-theanine and promotes a healthy gut with probiotics

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazing Grass, a leading greens brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announced today a new addition to their Greens Blend portfolio – Greens Blend Mood in Passionfruit Citrus flavor.

With refreshing flavors of passionfruit and citrus, Greens Blend Mood promotes a calmer state of mind, offering relaxation support with L-theanine. Each scoop contains 1 billion CFU of probiotics to help foster a healthy gut.

Amazing Grass introduces Greens Blend Mood to provide relaxation support with L-theanine and promote a healthy gut with probiotics.

"As consumers look for new ways to manage daily life stresses, we wanted to provide a solution that helps our consumers feel amazing every day with the launch of Greens Blend Mood," said Amazing Grass Brand Director Erica Morris. "Amazing Grass Mood supports a healthy gut, soothes the mind and offers stress support, all offered in a delicious Passionfruit Citrus flavor we know people will love."

With natural flavor sweetened with monk fruit, consumers can enhance any part of their day by simply mixing the greens blend into water for a delectable taste of Passionfruit Citrus or any beverage such as smoothies or juices.

This blend thoughtfully combines nutritious farm fresh greens including fruit and veggie ingredients for digestive health and mood support for a delicious and simple way to support overall health and wellness.

Amazing Grass Partner and podcast host/content creator, Christina Najjar, known as "Tinx" shares her favorite way to mix in Greens Blend Mood to her routine. "Nothing gets me more excited for summer and warmer weather than a morning mocktail," says Najjar. "I've been obsessed with taking Amazing Grass Mood blend first thing in the morning, it helps me start the day off calm and relaxed."

Tinx's "Morning Mood Mocktail" Recipe

1 scoop of Amazing Grass Greens Blend Mood

3-4 mango juice ice cubes (freeze juice the night before in fun ice molds!)

½ cup of pomegranate juice

½ cup of coconut water

1 squeeze of fresh lemon

Shake it over ice in your favorite cocktail shaker, then sip and enjoy!

Garnish with a rosemary leaf

Amazing Grass Greens Blend comes in a variety of flavors and support functions – including Original Greens Blend, Antioxidant Sweet Berry, Energy Lemon-Lime & more – each of which provides a purposeful combination of fruits, veggies and greens to support your overall health and wellness. The ease of adding a scoop to a water bottle, stirring it into a beverage or blending it into a smoothie makes it an on-the-go solution that fits into all kinds of busy lifestyles.

All Amazing Grass Greens Blend products are plant-based, made with non-GMO ingredients and gluten-free.

Amazing Grass Greens Blend Mood in Passionfruit Citrus flavor is available in a 30-serving size for $29.99 on AmazingGrass.com and other retailers.

For more information about the Amazing Grass portfolio of products, visit amazinggrass.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

About Amazing Grass

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Amazing Grass was founded in 2002 to help people achieve their wellness goals through organic, plant-based nutrition. The Amazing Grass roots run deep, back to a family farm in Kansas where the co-founder's family organically grows, harvests and dehydrates the most nutrient-dense greens to ensure optimal nutrition. For over three generations, they've perfected a simple process: slow growth, deep roots and harvesting to peak nutrition. Today, Amazing Grass thoughtfully combines its greens with the highest-quality plant-based ingredients and superfoods sustainably sourced from like-minded farmers around the world. Each product is plant-based, and non-GMO in convenient, easy-to-use formats. Amazing Grass products are available online at https://www.amazinggrass.com/ , Amazon.com and most online retailers, as well as at natural product, specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers. To learn more, visit amazinggrass.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is part of Glanbia plc, a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's #1 sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn .

