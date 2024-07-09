Glow Up With Tree Hut's Brand New Summer Launches

The trending body care brand releases new product forms and more for the perfect summer routine

COPPELL, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut is dropping the ultimate body care routine for the warm weather season! From America's No. 1 Body Scrub brand comes a lineup of fresh new products to level up your self-care game and transport you to a total body care oasis. The vibrant collection features two new product forms – a Fragrance Mist and an After Shave Serum – plus extensions to the Glow Collection and new Body Scrub scents to explore. Embrace the warmth and energy of summer with these indulgent offerings, promising hydrated, smooth, and soft skin that captures the essence of the season. Tree Hut's summer collection is available now at Ulta and coming soon to Target and Walmart.

Tree Hut's New Fragrance Mists

With scents that evoke the essence of summer, Tree Hut is adding a delightful finishing touch to any self-care routine with a new product form – Fragrance Mists – that come in the scents Moroccan Rose, Pink Hibiscus, Dewy Daisy, and Aurora Nights. Perfect for layering and designed to refresh and invigorate, each mist is crafted with an ultra-light level of hydration and an alcohol-free formula to help prevent dryness. Infused with Glycerin, a natural humectant known for drawing moisture into the skin, these mists hydrate and condition. The collection features three delicate floral scents and one cozy, sweet scent, providing a light and long-lasting fragrance perfect for warm summer days.

While we may be itching to hit the pool or beach this summer, Tree Hut has also developed a new product to keep post-shave itching and irritation at bay. Introducing the brand-new Tree Hut After Shave Serum, designed to moisturize and prevent skin irritation in sensitive areas. Available in lightly scented offerings of Coco Colada, Watermelon and Moroccan Rose, these serums will soothe skin post-shave to help consumers' skin look and feel good. The After Shave Serums are made with Salicylic and Lactic Acid, which help smooth and renew the skin surface to reduce the appearance of ingrown hairs and rough texture, combined with Tea Tree Oil to soothe skin by reducing the look and feel of irritation. Moroccan Rose and Watermelon are available exclusively at Ulta while Coco Colada is available at Ulta and on Amazon.

"Summer is all about feeling free, showing your skin and embracing your glow and our latest offering is designed to do just that," said Associate Director of Marketing, Hazel Smith. "Fragrance mist has been the most requested item by our community and we're excited to launch Fragrance Mist for our fans to extend their scent-layered self-care routine. We're also excited for another addition to our line-up, After Shave Serum! It's so great to use after our coveted Shave Oil to soothe, smooth and hydrate skin for longer-lasting shave results. With the continued buzz around our brand on social media, we're excited to see how our community incorporates these new products into their summer self-care routines, helping them to glow head to toe and feel confident all season long."

To keep consumers looking and feeling radiant, the brand has also expanded its Glow Collection! Highlighting the signature Glow scents – Ocean Glow, Moonlight Glow and Tropic Glow, the extension includes Tropic Glow Mini Sparkling Gel Wash (Ulta and Target Exclusive), Moonlight Glow Sparkling Gel Wash (Target Exclusive), Ocean Glow Moisturizing Shave Oil (Ulta Exclusive) and Moonlight Glow Moisturizing Shave Oil (Target Exclusive). Plus, an Ocean Glow Hydrating Mist (Ulta Exclusive), formulated to hydrate and moisturize skin in a refreshing marine fragrance that renews your spirit for a luminous glow.

Additional New Launches from Tree Hut:

Foaming Gel Wash Start each shower with a refreshing lather that's made with nourishing Shea Butter and a Hydrating Oil Complex that features Avocado, Kiwi and Orange Oils that have skin-brightening antioxidants and natural moisturizers. New Full-Size Wash: Passionfruit Sol available exclusively in-store and online at Walmart. New Mini Washes: Moroccan Rose, Vanilla, Coco Colada.

Shea Sugar Scrubs The viral Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub gently exfoliates dry skin to reveal glowing, hydrated skin. Infused with Real Sugar, to effectively polish skin, Shea Butter and six Natural Oils to deeply moisturize, balance, and soften skin while helping to promote elasticity and a healthy glow. Available now in Tangerine, Aurora Nights and Raspberry Fizz.

Body Lotion Experience amplified hydration post-exfoliation every day. Packed with Ceramides, Squalane, and their unique Fruit Oil Complex, this powerhouse lotion helps hydrate and strengthen skin for glowing results. Available now in Dewy Daisy exclusively in-store and online Ulta.



Tree Hut products are paraben-free, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, do not contain formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. Discover new items available now in-store and online at Ulta with more arriving soon to Target and Walmart in the coming weeks.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

SOURCE Tree Hut