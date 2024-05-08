'GLOW UP' YOUR SUMMER WITH EPIC CELEBRATIONS AT GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO

GLO Summer

In its second iteration, GLO Summer returns for another season of exciting activations. Kicking off Memorial Day Weekend, festivities will begin with a special appearance from the Red Bull Air Force. The team will perform aerial acrobatics above the resort before their grand landing on property. Grande Lakes Orlando will host reoccurring events all summer, every Saturday and on holidays, including a dazzling fireworks show in the heart of the resort and the Oasis Grande Coconut Cabana, which allows visitors to enjoy the property's luxurious cabanas, sip from fresh coconuts and experience the fireworks with the best view on property. Additional exciting activities include poolside treats, a themed escape room, family games and a fire dancer set to the backdrop of masterfully crafted ice sculptures.

Summer at the Club

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando invites guests to discover the exclusive luxury amenities and programming in its enhanced Club Level lounge, with specially curated experiences throughout the summer. In celebration of Father's Day, fathers and father-figures can work with the on-property Saks Fifth Avenue Club team to be fitted for a brand-new suit, and then can enjoy a hand-rolled cigar, bourbon tasting, live music and gourmet culinary presentations.

For the Fourth of July, families can enjoy balloon artists, caricaturists, and a build-your-own float station for a tasty treat. For both Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, Club guests can experience a "sip n' paint," live music and a lakeside double feature movie-thon. These special occasions are additions to the regular Club offerings, which include exclusive wine and caviar tastings, Corsa exotic car experiences, and opportunities to reserve the best poolside seats.

Holiday Celebrations

Grande Lakes Orlando is the ideal destination for summer holiday experiences, whether it be Memorial Day Weekend, Fourth of July or Labor Day Weekend. All holiday weekends offer a Kids Extravaganza with balloon creations, face painters and stilt walkers, and a Silent Disco. The property will host a Memorial Day Warrior Weekend, complete with exciting obstacle courses and skills activities. For Fourth of July, travelers can experience the Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Bash, inclusive of water slides and games, and Christmas in July, a unique holiday celebration with simulated snowfall.

Grande Lakes Orlando will close out summer with a Labor Day Carnival and Labor Day Dinner that draws inspiration from the holiday by celebrating the hard work and dedication that goes into growing and harvesting fresh produce. This memorable occasion will honor the property's own onsite farm, Whisper Creek Farm, and pay homage to the labor that brings the sustainable dining concept to life.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the resort's popular overnight packages including the "Grande Escape Package," which provides 10% savings, daily resort credit of $50-100, and complimentary parking when using the code PSF. Guests can also choose from the "Advanced Purchase" package which is available 14 days prior to arrival and offers 20% savings with the code ADP.

More information can be found at grandelakes.com.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include MICHELIN Recommended Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and MICHELIN Recommended Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

