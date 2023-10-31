GLS US Introduces Digital Freight Experience for Streamlined Freight Shipping

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLS US, a leading provider of parcel and freight transportation, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Digital Freight Experience, designed to simplify the shipping process and empower customers with a user-friendly self-service portal.

Digital Freight Experience - Prepare LTL Shipment

In a world where efficiency and convenience are paramount, GLS US is committed to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and individuals alike. The Digital Freight Experience is a significant leap forward in streamlining the freight shipping process, making it easier and more accessible than ever before.

Key features of the GLS US Digital Freight Experience include:

Easy Account Setup: Setting up an account with GLS is a breeze. New customers can establish an account in just a few minutes allowing them to start shipping the same day.

User-Friendly Self-Service Portal: Customers can now effortlessly navigate the shipping process with an intuitive and user-friendly online portal. From obtaining quotes to tracking shipments, it's all at your fingertips.

Seamless Freight Booking: Users can book freight shipments quickly and securely with just a few clicks. Say goodbye to cumbersome paperwork and lengthy phone calls.

Instant Freight Quotes: Get instant, transparent quotes for your freight shipments, allowing for better cost planning and decision-making.

Real-Time Tracking: Stay informed with real-time tracking and updates on the status of your shipments, ensuring peace of mind throughout the shipping process.

Expert Support: GLS is committed to providing exceptional customer support. Should you need assistance, our dedicated team is just a click or call away.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for GLS. We understand the importance of simplifying the shipping process for our customers, and our Digital Freight Experience is a testament to that commitment," said Jameson Goforth, VP of Revenue at GLS. "We believe this new platform will revolutionize how our customers ship freight, making it more convenient and efficient than ever before."

To learn more about this exciting development or to set up your shipping account and start shipping today, visit https://www.gls-us.com/create-account.

