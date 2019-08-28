Glucose Health, Inc. 2019 SIX MONTH FISCAL UPDATE - Revenue Up; Gross Profit Up; Liabilities Down

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) confirms the following selected financial data for the period ended June 30, 2019, posted today at OTCMarkets.com.

Revenue of $135,489 at June 30, 2019 , compared with $107,160 for the same period in 2018; a 26% increase. Gross Profit of $52,725 at June 30, 2019 , compared with $45,907 for the same period in 2018; a 15% increase. 2019 Total Liabilities of $425,601 at June 30, 2019 , compared with $559,995 at June 30, 2018 ; a 24% decrease.

Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., stated, "In-store sales of GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Formula Tea Mix (Peach) at our most important retailer partner, Walmart, are up 34.9% year-to-date vs. 2018. Walmart's purchase orders began accelerating in Q1 2019, reflecting increased consumer demand for our new Peach flavor. By Q2 2019, our Peach inventory was substantially depleted and our shipments of GLUCODOWN® did not keep pace with Walmart's purchase orders. As previously announced by press release, on May 14, 2019, we placed large raw materials orders to boost production and thereby substantially increase on-hand inventory. This new production of GLUCODOWN® inventory will begin delivering mid-September. We fully expect our delivery performance at both Walmart and Amazon (see below) will substantially improve."

Glucose Health, Inc. has five strategic goals to further accelerate and increase revenues for the remainder of fiscal 2019 and into fiscal 2020:

Amazon. GLUCODOWN® first listed on Amazon Q4 2018. By the end of Q1 2019, virtually all GLUCODOWN® inventory allocated to Amazon, sold-out. Based upon these initial two quarters of sales performance (Q4 2018 and Q1 2019), Amazon will be our single most profitable retailer/distributor of GLUCODOWN®. New Retailers. We are in active pursuit of shelf space at larger (150+ stores) supermarket pharmacy retailers to increase distribution of the three flavors of GLUCODOWN Diabetic Friendly Formula Tea Mix not currently on the shelf at Walmart (Lemon, Raspberry and Super Berry). Walmart. Increase the number of Walmart locations stocking GLUCODOWN® to include remaining Walmart Superstore pharmacies plus the Neighborhood Market and Discount Store formats. New Products. Introduce GLUCODOWN® "On-the-Go" single serve stick packs for all four tea mix flavors. Introduce GLUCODOWN® Instant Coffee. Inventory. Maintain greater inventory to consistently meet retailer partner targets.

GLUCODOWN® offers consumers an unbeatable combination of benefits in the adult nutrition/diabetic supplies category.

Nutrition: The GLUCODOWN® formula includes a unique form of 100% soluble fiber which, 77 clinical studies1 indicate, may be associated with beneficial impacts on blood glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol and digestive health. Holistic: The GLUCODOWN® formula includes Banaba leaf; a plant native to India , where in Ayurvedic medicine, it is considered remedy for diabetes. The blood sugar lowering effects of Banaba have been attributed in scientific research, to corosolic acid, a substance naturally present in the Banaba leaf.2 Value: GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Formula Tea Mix combines $49.07 of premium vitamins, minerals, plant extracts and soluble fiber, sold individually by other manufacturers, together in one unique product for the first time – thereby offering consumers unparalleled value-for-money.3 The suggested retail price for all four delicious flavors of GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Formula Tea Mix (Lemon, Peach, Raspberry & Super Berry) is $12.99 – just 27 cents per serving.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), GLUCODOWN® is a delicious iced tea beverage specifically formulated for the adult nutrition/diabetic supplies retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.4 GLUCODOWN® is a unique and compelling healthy drink choice and is the first iced tea mix enriched with soluble fiber. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly-traded company with the ticker symbol (OTC: GLUC).

1,2For citations see www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

3$49.07 = (Amazon Survey 2018-11-15)

4National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2017; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

