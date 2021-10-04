Glue Applied Label Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 3.94%|3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc.| Technavio Insights

Factors such as the increase in demand for plastic bottles, and the integration of advanced technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The glue applied label market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Glue Applied Label Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Beverage Products



Food Industry



Healthcare Industry



Chemical Industry

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Glue Applied Label Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the glue applied label market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Darley Ltd., Fort Dearborn Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the glue applied label market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The proliferating demand from the beverage industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternative forms of packaging labels will hamper the market growth.

Glue Applied Label Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glue applied label market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glue applied label market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glue applied label market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glue applied label market vendors

Glue Applied Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94% Market growth 2021-2025 4.32 bn m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, France, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Darley Ltd., Fort Dearborn Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

