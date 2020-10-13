Gluespec, the Free Adhesives Database, Speeds to Over 10K Materials

GERMANTOWN, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineers searching for industrial adhesives using Gluespec's proprietary algorithms will now find even more materials from which to choose. Gluespec has boosted its search database to over 10,000 specialty chemical materials. Lance Schneider, Gluespec's Business Manager, says that "reaching this milestone was important to us because our primary goal is to deliver to customers the range of materials that they need. Gluespec's algorithms deliver results based on likelihood of success for an application. So, the more materials we have, the better chance of a successful search.

According to Schneider, another reason the site's data has grown so rapidly is because the customer asked for it. "Seriously. We told our customers that if you don't see your material on the site, there is a good chance we can add it for you. After that, we had many requests to add datasheets for our customers - which we gladly did!"

Connecting the dots:

All technical details of these 10,000 materials flows into a grid interface that recommends materials based on a user's customized search. The "Grid" produces a dynamic, online spreadsheet that's pre-populated with the technical data that engineers need. Users can scan all relevant properties and materials and compare them on one screen. Grid data is filterable, sortable and customizable by every property in the database, including properties like specific gravity, viscosity, impact strength, cure time, and temperature resistance, as well as by manufacturer, material type, industry, substrate, chemistry and hundreds more.

About Gluespec

Gluespec® was created as a technical research website for engineers and to help them discover adhesives and other materials for their industrial applications. Its backbone is SpecEngine®, which combines a spreadsheet format with algorithms so users can conduct deeper, multifaceted searches for specifying materials.

Contact

Lance Schneider

Business Manager

Gluespec.com

(262) 212-2808

[email protected]

SOURCE Gluespec