Gluten-Free Food Market In the UK to Record 6.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Bakery & Confectionery Products Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Gluten-Free Food Market in the UK: Major Driver

The key factors driving the gluten-free food market growth in the UK is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free food.

For instance, the consumption of gluten-free food has increased by 12% from 2013 to 2020 in the UK. Gluten consumption is not healthy for people with celiac disease since gluten causes food intolerance and several other digestion-related side effects. Celiac disease is the final stage of the side effects of gluten intolerance. Gluten-free foods benefit children with autism as they are sensitive to process peptides and proteins in foods containing gluten and casein; hence, the absence of gluten will eliminate these reactions. The consumption of gluten-free food has increased dramatically over the past five years. The growing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food in the UK is expected to propel the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Gluten-Free Food Market in the UK: Major Challenges

The key challenges to the gluten-free food market growth in the UK are the cross-contamination of gluten-free food products when it comes to contact with a food product that is not gluten-free .

. For example, using the same toaster for gluten-free wheat bread and its gluten-containing counterpart will cause cross-contamination. Even a small ratio of cross-contamination can lead to side effects like diarrhea, indigestion, and vomiting in a person with celiac disease. Restaurants have high chances of cross-contamination. One of the reasons could be the lack of awareness and knowledge about gluten intolerance and celiac disease among waiters and chefs, which reduces the confidence of diners to have gluten-free foods in most restaurants. Such factors are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 195.80 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.93 Performing market contribution The UK at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Fria Brod AB, Genius Foods Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Nairns Oatcakes Ltd., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bakery and confectionery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cereals and snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fria Brod AB

Genius Foods Ltd

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.

Natures Path Foods

Nestle SA

Prima Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company that focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

