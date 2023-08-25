Gluten-Free Food Market In UK to grow by USD 195.80 Million from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food drives market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

25 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Gluten-Free Food Market in UK is expected to have a substantial growth of USD 195.80 million over the forecast period, marking a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.59%. This growth is driven by a convergence of factors, including increased awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free diets and the growing prevalence of conditions like celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. This comprehensive report of gluten-free food market in the United Kingdom, provides valuable insights into its current landscape and projecting its growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Download the free sample report here.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gluten Free Food Market in UK
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gluten Free Food Market in UK

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK: Geographical analysis

The UK's gluten-free food market has expanded due to health-conscious consumer preferences, seeking alternatives to gluten-containing options. With a population increasingly focused on health and wellness, the UK has become a significant player in the global gluten-free food sector. Consumption has shown a notable increase over recent years. Challenges including cross-contamination and the influence of e-commerce have shaped the market's dynamics. Key players such as Amys Kitchen Inc. and Co-operative Group Ltd. are capitalizing on this demand, fostering innovation and consumer-centric approaches. As the UK's gluten-free food market evolves, it reflects broader shifts in dietary preferences and health awareness, contributing to the evolving landscape of the global food industry.

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK: Segmentation

The market is segmented based on product categories, including bakery and confectionery products, cereals and snacks, and other food offerings. Additionally, the distribution channels of offline and online avenues are explored, recognizing the significance of e-commerce and the evolving shopping behaviors of consumers.

For more details on the market segmentation, drives and trends, download the free sample report here.

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK: Company analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several companies, including:

  • Amys Kitchen Inc.
  • Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Fria Brod AB
  • Genius Foods Ltd
  • McCormick and Co. Inc.
  • Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.
  • Natures Path Foods
  • Nestle SA
  • Prima Foods Ltd.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Gain comprehensive insights into the evolving landscape of the gluten-free food market in the United Kingdom, consider buying the detailed report, which offers a thorough analysis of trends, challenges, key players, and growth projections.

Related Reports:

Gluten-free Chocolate Market: The gluten-free chocolate market share is expected to increase by USD 540.3 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.16%. The report extensively covers gluten-free chocolate market segmentation by product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

US Gluten-free Food Market: The gluten-free food market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,175.34 million. This United States gluten-free food market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bakery, snacks, and others) and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retails, and drug stores).

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
  • Customer landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company that focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market to grow by USD 209.81 million from 2022 to 2027 \ Economies of scale benefit due to declining prices of LCD/TFT displays boosts the market growth - Technavio

Automotive Market in GCC to grow by 346.37 thousand units between 2021 and 2026 | The demand for passenger cars in the market is growing at a faster pace - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.