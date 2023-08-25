Gluten-Free Food Market In UK to grow by USD 195.80 Million from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Gluten-Free Food Market in UK is expected to have a substantial growth of USD 195.80 million over the forecast period, marking a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.59%. This growth is driven by a convergence of factors, including increased awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free diets and the growing prevalence of conditions like celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. This comprehensive report of gluten-free food market in the United Kingdom, provides valuable insights into its current landscape and projecting its growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Download the free sample report here.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gluten Free Food Market in UK

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK: Geographical analysis

The UK's gluten-free food market has expanded due to health-conscious consumer preferences, seeking alternatives to gluten-containing options. With a population increasingly focused on health and wellness, the UK has become a significant player in the global gluten-free food sector. Consumption has shown a notable increase over recent years. Challenges including cross-contamination and the influence of e-commerce have shaped the market's dynamics. Key players such as Amys Kitchen Inc. and Co-operative Group Ltd. are capitalizing on this demand, fostering innovation and consumer-centric approaches. As the UK's gluten-free food market evolves, it reflects broader shifts in dietary preferences and health awareness, contributing to the evolving landscape of the global food industry.

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK: Segmentation

The market is segmented based on product categories, including bakery and confectionery products, cereals and snacks, and other food offerings. Additionally, the distribution channels of offline and online avenues are explored, recognizing the significance of e-commerce and the evolving shopping behaviors of consumers.

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK: Company analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several companies, including:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fria Brod AB

Genius Foods Ltd

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.

Natures Path Foods

Nestle SA

Prima Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

