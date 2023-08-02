Gluten-free products market size to grow by USD 5,231.56 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gluten Free Products Market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,231.56 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.66%. North America will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of celiac disease and the increasing options of gluten-free foods in restaurants. The US followed by Mexico and Canada are the major contributing countries in the region. Furthermore, various restaurants in North America are expanding their menu of gluten-free offerings as consumers are increasingly adopting gluten-free food in their regular diets. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the gluten-free products market in North America during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten Free Products Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The gluten-free products market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Rising awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products drives the growth of the gluten-free products market. Digestion-related side effects in certain individuals having celiac disease are caused by consuming gluten. The growing awareness of celiac disease is expected to significantly contribute to the gluten-free products market growth. Furthermore, there is a growing preference for gluten-free products among consumers. This is because of their several health benefits, such as improved cholesterol levels, digestion, and decreased intestine inflammation. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

The high price of gluten-free products challenges the growth of the gluten-free products market. Rice and corn which is more expensive than wheat are some of the major ingredients in gluten-free products. Additionally, other main cost factors in the production of gluten-free products are certifications, exclusive carriers to avoid cross-contamination, specialized supply chains, and logistics which are significantly contributing to the high price of these products. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The growing gluten-free products presence through retail is an emerging gluten-free products market trend. There is a rise in the availability of gluten-free foods due to the rising instances of celiac disease and gluten intolerance. For instance, Walmart is partnering with Romanian company Sam Mills and has introduced its own private-label Great Value line with gluten-free cookies, pretzels, pasta meals, and granola bars. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The gluten free products market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Afterglow Cosmetics Inc., Alima Cosmetics Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Juvela Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This gluten free products market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (bakery products, dairy or dairy alternatives, desserts and ice creams, meat or meat alternatives, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. Geographical presence, ease of production and inventory management, and goods transportation some are of the key factors on which organized retail is based. Hence, owing to such factors, the market in this segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gluten free bakery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,326.19 million. This gluten free bakery market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bread, biscuits and cookies, and others), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food is notably driving the market growth.

The Global Gluten Free Pizza Crust Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,841.92 million exhibiting a CAGR of 9.25% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 2,535.13 million. This gluten free pizza crust market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for gluten free food products is a major driving shaping the growth of the gluten-free pizza market during the forecast period.

Gluten Free Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,231.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afterglow Cosmetics Inc., Alima Cosmetics Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Juvela Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gluten free products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global gluten free products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dairy or dairy alternatives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Dairy or dairy alternatives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Dairy or dairy alternatives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Dairy or dairy alternatives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Dairy or dairy alternatives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Desserts and ice creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Desserts and ice creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Desserts and ice creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Desserts and ice creams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Desserts and ice creams - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Meat or meat alternatives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Meat or meat alternatives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Meat or meat alternatives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Meat or meat alternatives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Meat or meat alternatives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

Exhibit 123: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Exhibit 126: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 129: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Exhibit 133: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key news



Exhibit 136: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Segment focus

12.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 138: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 143: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 144: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 145: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 146: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 147: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.9 Gruma SAB de CV

Exhibit 148: Gruma SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 149: Gruma SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Gruma SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Gruma SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.10 Juvela Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Juvela Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Juvela Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Juvela Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 155: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 159: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 164: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 167: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 169: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 174: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 175: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 177: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 179: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 180: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 183: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 184: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 186: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio