Gluware and Vandis Partner to Deliver Scalable Network Automation Across Hybrid, Multi-Vendor Environments

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Vandis, Inc., a trusted provider of secure and scalable network infrastructure solutions. Through this partnership, Gluware will enable Vandis to deliver advanced automation capabilities that simplify network operations, enforce real-time compliance, and accelerate digital transformation for clients across industries.

Enterprises today operate in increasingly complex, hybrid, and multi-vendor environments—where manual configuration and change management introduce unnecessary risk, slow innovation, and strain already-limited IT resources. Vandis will leverage the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Platform to help clients streamline operations, enhance security postures, and improve time to value across their network infrastructure.

Vandis will offer Gluware as both a standalone automation platform and as part of its Managed Services portfolio. This integration allows Vandis to scale change management with expert oversight combined with automated policy enforcement, real-time compliance checks, and orchestrated change control—all while reducing operational overhead.

"We're thrilled to partner with Vandis to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients," said Jeff Boone, CTO and VP of Engineering at Gluware. "Today's hybrid, multi-vendor networks require intelligent automation that is safe, reliable, adaptable, and built for scale. With Gluware, Vandis can deliver those capabilities from day one—automated configuration, real-time compliance, and orchestrated change workflows that keep networks secure, consistent, and operating flawlessly."

"Our clients want smarter ways to manage their networks while enhancing security and performance," explains Andrew Segal, CEO at Vandis. "Gluware's automation intelligence reduces overhead and accelerates transformation. This aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure solutions to our clients."

"Hybrid networking across cloud, edge, and on-prem is too complex for manual operations," adds Ryan Young, CTO at Vandis. "By integrating Gluware into our Managed Services, we use automation frameworks and policy-based orchestration to simplify multi-vendor environments, enforce consistency, and reduce risk—so clients gain speed, precision, and the freedom to innovate."

