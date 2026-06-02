Gluware Appoints Alex Henthorn-Iwane as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Veteran network technology marketing leader and recognized industry voice joins Gluware to accelerate market awareness and demand for the company's AI-powered network automation platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the appointment of Alex Henthorn-Iwane as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Henthorn-Iwane is a veteran enterprise networking marketing executive with a track record of driving GTM growth at companies that went on to major acquisitions. Most notable among these are ThousandEyes, where he served as VP of Product Marketing ahead of its acquisition by Cisco, and Sinefa, where he led marketing ahead of its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. He has also served as head of marketing at Kentik, PacketFabric, OpsMill, and others at the forefront of network automation and AI networking. Henthorn-Iwane has established himself as a credible industry voice, earning practitioner trust through his technical writing, commentary cited in industry research, and frequent appearances and presentations at forums like AutoCon and ONUG.

In his new role, Henthorn-Iwane will lead Gluware's global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, product marketing, demand generation, and communications. He joins as Gluware prepares for the General Availability of Titan AI on June 10, 2026, and as enterprise demand for intelligent network automation accelerates alongside the rapid buildout of AI infrastructure worldwide. That momentum was on display at the Open Networking User Group's (ONUG) AI Networking Summit in Dallas, where Gluware's recently announced Titan Exposure Management won Best in Show for Agentic AI.

"Alex brings something rare as a marketer: genuine depth across enterprise networking combined with the instincts to make a technically complex platform resonate with a broad audience," said Jeff Gray, Gluware CEO and Co-Founder. "He understands the problems our customers face and knows how to build a powerful market narrative that makes enterprises stop and pay attention. With Titan AI releasing and network automation moving to the top of the enterprise agenda, Alex is the right person at the right time."

Henthorn-Iwane's career spans the domains converging in modern AI-driven network operations — observability, automation, network services, AI infrastructure, and cybersecurity. That cross-domain breadth gives him a practitioner's perspective on why the network now sits at the center of enterprise AI and security strategy, and why automating and governing it intelligently has become a board-level imperative.

"Gluware is solving some of the hardest and most consequential problems in enterprise IT today," said Henthorn-Iwane. "As AI reshapes what's possible across every layer of the business, the network has never mattered more, and the ability to operate it with speed, accuracy, and confidence has become a defining advantage. Gluware has built something genuinely differentiated with its DIAL-powered Titan AI platform, which rapidly onboards messy brownfield networks into an automated, AI-driven model. I'm looking forward to putting that story in front of every enterprise that has ever struggled to keep pace with the demands the business puts on their network."

About Gluware

Gluware is the global leader in intelligent network automation, trusted to run the world's most complex, mission-critical networks. As AI transforms how businesses operate, the network has never mattered more. Gluware's AI-powered automation platform ensures enterprises are ready by giving network operators, builders, and leaders the tools to move from manual operations to fully self-operating networks in weeks, not years, with the speed, flexibility, and governance that AI-era operations demand.

Gluware's full-stack, AI-driven platform reduces outages by 95%, ensures 100% network compliance, enables 99% of global network changes within 24 hours, and accelerates OS upgrades up to 300x faster with zero defects. Prebuilt automation apps, a low-code builder platform, and seamless ecosystem integrations give every team what they need, from rapid deployment out of the box to fully customized automation at scale.

Learn more at www.gluware.com

SOURCE Gluware Inc