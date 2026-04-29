Gluware Honored as Double Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

Awards validate Gluware as the reliable network foundation enterprises require in the era of rapid AI adoption

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, earning top honors in both the Software-Defined Infrastructure and No Code/Low Code Platform categories.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration this year. Gluware was nominated for its Intelligent Network Automation Platform — a platform that enables enterprises to automate network changes, ensure compliance, and eliminate manual operations at Global 2000 scale.

The judging panel – comprising more than 250 professionals worldwide – recognized Gluware's platform as "a genuinely category-defining platform that transforms complex, multi-vendor network infrastructure into a self-operating, intent-driven system at enterprise scale."

For the No Code/Low Code category, judges recognized Gluware's dual-path architecture — combining no-code simplicity with low-code extensibility — as "a highly differentiated dual-path automation strategy that directly addresses a major enterprise pain point in brownfield network environments," pointing to customer outcomes including a 95% reduction in network outages and 300x faster OS upgrades.

"These recognitions reflect what our customers have already proven in production — that intelligent network automation isn't just possible at enterprise scale, it's a competitive requirement," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder of Gluware. "As enterprises navigate a rapidly changing AI landscape, the ability to operate networks with speed, precision, and validated confidence becomes the foundation everything else depends on. We've spent years building that foundation to prepare enterprises for this AI moment."

The recognition comes at an inflection point for enterprise networking as AI ambitions collide with an increasingly complex infrastructure reality. The enterprises best positioned to meet this moment are those that recognize that AI readiness starts at the network layer. Uptime, agility, and change velocity are no longer network team metrics. They are the operational prerequisites for every AI initiative on the roadmap. Gluware's award-winning platform delivers them at scale, today.

At the core of both recognized offerings is Gluware DIAL (Device Interaction and Automation Layer), a proprietary technology supporting more than 55 network operating systems across 22 vendors. Judges called DIAL "particularly significant," noting that it "materially reduces operational fragility in large-scale environments" by replacing hundreds of vendor-specific scripts with a unified intent model.

That depth of multi-vendor capability is precisely what makes the platform uniquely positioned for the future of enterprise AI. As AI agents multiply across the enterprise stack – in observability platforms, security systems, and service management tools – the network becomes the shared surface where every action lands. Without a validated, intent-based automation layer beneath them, those agents introduce as much risk as they eliminate. Gluware provides that layer — proven at scale, and ready for what enterprise AI demands next.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

For Gluware, the recognition marks both a milestone and a signal. The platform that earned these awards is the same one the company is continuing to build on — extending its validated, intent-based foundation into the next generation of AI-driven network operations.

To learn how Gluware's intelligent network automation platform can accelerate your enterprise AI readiness, visit www.gluware.com.

About Gluware

Gluware is the global leader in intelligent network automation, trusted to run the world's most complex, mission-critical networks. As AI transforms how businesses operate, the network has never mattered more. Gluware's AI-powered automation platform ensures enterprises are ready by giving network operators, builders, and leaders the tools to move from manual operations to fully self-operating networks in weeks, not years, with the speed, flexibility, and governance that AI-era operations demand.

Gluware's full-stack, AI-driven platform reduces outages by up to 95%, ensures 100% network compliance, enables 99% of global network changes within 24 hours, and accelerates OS upgrades up to 300x faster with zero defects. Prebuilt automation apps, a low-code builder platform, and seamless ecosystem integrations give every team what they need, from rapid deployment out of the box to fully customized automation at scale.

For more information, visit www.gluware.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

SOURCE Gluware Inc