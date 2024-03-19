Glycobiology Market size to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 43% of market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The glycobiology market size is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period. North America is poised to drive 43% of global market growth, per Technavio analysts. Key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region, along with robust healthcare infrastructure, are pivotal factors. Access to advanced products enhances market dynamics. The rising adoption of glycans in cancer treatments and increased government funding for glycobiology further catalyze regional expansion. These insights underscore North America's strategic significance in shaping the global market landscape.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glycobiology Market 2023-2027

Key Companies

Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics, Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, ICE S.p.a., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., NZYTech, Plexera LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., ZBiotech

Agilent Technologies Inc: The company offers glycobiology products such as glycobiology enzymes for N-glycan workflows.

The market has been segmented by Application (Drug discovery and development, Disease diagnostics, and Others), Product (Enzymes, Instruments, Reagents, and Kits), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Segmentation Analysis

The drug discovery and development segment is significant during the forecast period. Carbohydrates play a major role in many biological processes, including acting as the most abundant molecule in the body, an energy source for glucose metabolism, or a structural cell wall component. Furthermore, various advances in mass spectrometry (MS) equipment will allow the mapping of glycan attachment sites, profiling of glycan structural variations, and determining detailed carbohydrate microstructures.

Growing prevalence of cancer

Increase in expenditure by different pharmaceutical companies on R&D

Increasing government and private funding for glycomics and proteomics research

The increase in expenditure by different pharmaceutical companies on R&D drives the growth of the glycobiology market. Various pharmaceutical companies are investing in R&D which include glycomics & glycobiology as well as proteomics research. For instance, the average spending of pharmaceutical companies is about 15%-20% of their revenue for R&D purposes, which results in it bringing several products into the market. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the glycobiology market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Glycobiology Market stands at the forefront of cutting-edge research and development activities, delving into the intricate world of glycans, glycan-binding proteins, and glycan antigens. This burgeoning field encompasses a diverse array of disciplines, from anti-glycan antibodies to lectin inhibitors, polysaccharides, and glycosidase inhibitors. These components play pivotal roles in understanding complex processes such as cell-cell interaction, molecular diagnosis, and biomolecular therapeutics.

Institutions like Griffith University's Institute for Glycomics and the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF) are at the helm of innovation, with initiatives such as the ACRF International Centre for Cancer Glycomics leading the charge in cancer development research. Canada's GlycoNet, supported by the Canadian Foundation for Innovation's Major Science Initiative Fund, is another key player, driving advancements in antiviral therapeutics, vaccine development, and drug delivery systems.

The Glycobiology Market's growth trajectory is further bolstered by the Mizutani Foundation for Glycoscience, which fuels groundbreaking discoveries in glycobiology. With a focus on chronic diseases like osteoarthritis, where hyaluronan plays a critical role, novel treatments are emerging, promising relief for millions worldwide.

Publications such as the International Journal of Nanomedicine serve as platforms for disseminating breakthroughs in glycan nanostructures, offering insights into molecular mechanisms and potential therapeutic interventions. This dynamic landscape also intersects with the realm of hereditary diseases, where glycobiology holds promise for personalized medicine and targeted therapies.

Market analysts project exponential growth in the Glycobiology Market size, driven by evolving market trends and the increasing demand for drug discovery and development. As researchers unravel the complexities of proteomes and glycomes, novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets emerge, opening avenues for precision medicine and personalized healthcare.

At the heart of this thriving ecosystem lies the commercial realm, where companies capitalize on opportunities presented by glycomics research. The Glycobiology Market offers a diverse array of products and services, ranging from glycosides to drug discovery platforms tailored for glycobiology applications.

In conclusion, the Glycobiology Market represents a convergence of scientific innovation, technological advancement, and commercial opportunity. As it continues to expand, it holds the potential to revolutionize healthcare, offering solutions for a myriad of diseases and driving forward the frontier of medical science.

Market Overview

The Glycobiology Market is experiencing a surge in research and development activities, particularly in understanding the intricate interactions between glycan-binding proteins and glycan antigens. Anti-glycan antibodies have emerged as crucial tools in diagnosing and treating various hereditary diseases and cancer development. Cutting-edge initiatives at institutions like Griffith University's Institute for Glycomics and the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF) are pioneering breakthroughs in cancer glycomics. The ACRF International Centre for Cancer Glycomics focuses on unraveling the complexities of glycomes and proteomes to develop targeted therapies. Exciting advancements in lectin inhibitors, polysaccharides, glycosidase inhibitors, and glycosides promise to revolutionize disease management, offering new avenues for precision medicine and improved patient outcomes.

