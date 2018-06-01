Glycolic Acid Market, 2023 - Market to Grow to $400+ Million

Glycolic acid is a natural occurring substance, derived from plants such as sugarcane, pineapple, and sugar beets, which is very effective for skin treatments. Rising demand from cosmetic and personal care industry is the major driver of global glycolic acid market. Since this ingredient is safe to be used on sensitive skin, glycolic acid is increasingly being used in anti-ageing products and cosmetics developed specially for sensitive skin.

Growing applications of glycolic acid in textile industry for dyeing and finishing is also boosting the demand for glycolic acid. Geographically, APAC will witness the fastest regional market growth owing to rising manufacturing of cosmetics in the region.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are ChemSolv, BASF, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Merck KGaA, and The Chemours Company among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process And Design

2.2. Research Assumptions

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Glycolic Acid Market By Grade

5.1. Industrial Grade

5.2. Cosmetic Grade

5.3. Technical Grade

5.4. Medical Grade

6. Glycolic Acid Market By End Use Industry

6.1. Cosmetics and Personal Care

6.2. Household

6.3. Industrial

7. Glycolic Acid Market By Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East And Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. CrossChem LP

9.2. The Chemours Company

9.3. DowDuPont

9.4. ChemSolv, Inc

9.5. Zonghlan Industry Co., Ltd

9.6. BASF

9.7. Merck KGaA

9.8. Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhqf2p/glycolic_acid?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glycolic-acid-market-2023---market-to-grow-to-400-million-300658023.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

