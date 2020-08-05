Glycomics: Worldwide Markets to 2026 Featuring Profiles of Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Shimadzu Corporation, and Merck Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycomics Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, Geography Forecast Up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Glycomics Market is expected to reach from USD 1.08 billion in 2020 to USD 2.43 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of ~14.49%.



The glycomics market is expanding globally, and the factors driving this market are increased research activities on glycomics research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been investing in research and development, and the development in the proteomics market. In addition, developing countries such as India and China are providing productive opportunities for vendors in this market. However, expensive tools are expected to hinder the glycomics market in the forecast period.



The market has segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. The market based on product is divided into enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzyme segment has acquired the largest share in the glycomics market growth because the enzymes can be consumed, and the enzymes are largely used in the research and development and drug discovery processes.



In the application segment, the drug discovery and development is accounted to have the largest share in the glycomics market due to the increasing investments in research and development in the companies such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology along with increasing academic research institutes research activities in drug discovery.



Further, based on end-users, the market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories. Academic and research institutes have acquired the largest share in the market due to the increased research and development activities in the drug discovery in academic research institutes.



Moreover, the glycomics market is segmented by four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America has been the major contributor in the glycomics market due to the increased funding and advanced technology used in the glycomics research and improvised R&D in pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery. Europe is also expected to take the second-largest share in the market growth.



Globally, developing countries are providing opportunities for the market players; in addition, the rise in the biomarker discoveries and the emerging countries provide the opportunity to the glycomics market growth.



This study will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and end-users pain-points. The qualitative and quantitative analysis in the study will enhance the user experience.



The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

This report also provides portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of Glycomics Market to support their drug discovery and development activities

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxtzmy

