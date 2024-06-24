GlycoNex Enhances Global Intellectual Property Estate for GNX102 with Patent Approvals in Japan, South Korea, Russia and Taiwan

GlycoNex previously received U.S. composition of matter patent for GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target tumor-associated carbohydrate antigens (TACAs)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer therapies, today announced that multiple global patents have been issued for GNX102 in Japan, South Korea, Russia and Taiwan. These patents follow the previous granting by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of U.S. Patent No. 1440967 to GlycoNex for composition of matter claims for GNX102.

GNX102 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target novel tumor-associated glycans to inhibit tumor growth. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating strong safety and promising efficacy.

"As GNX102 continues to advance in the clinic, the confirmation of additional patents in multiple countries, following the previous receipt of a U.S. composition of matter patent, validates the unique chemical structure and distinct properties of this novel humanized mAb designed to bind to abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells," commented Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, CEO of GlycoNex. "Data produced thus far in Phase 1 clinical trials of GNX102 suggest the compound could have potential in multiple, high-incidence cancer indications, including stomach, bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers. We look forward to reporting additional results from the GNX102 clinical program in anticipation of advancing our GNX102 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product to later stage trials."

GNX102 ADC combines proprietary mAb and cytotoxic drug therapies to elicit cellular cytotoxicity to target cancer cells with high specificity. This approach binds antibodies to cancer cell antigens, initiating apoptotic cell death while directly delivering cytotoxic drugs to the tumor.

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer therapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit http://www.glyconex.com.tw.

