Glycosylation Analysis Services Market Report 2021: Current Market Landscape & Likely Evolution of the Market Over the Next Decade

The "Glycosylation Analysis Services Market, 2021- 2030" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the market, over the next decade. The study underlines an in-depth analysis of the various services offered for assessing glycosylation related attributes, in biopharmaceutical, biomedical and clinical samples.

Recombinant glycoprotein therapeutics, which include antibody-based interventions, have emerged as one of the fastest growing classes of pharmacologically active molecules. Till date, over 67% of biologics and 80% of biosimilars approved by the FDA, feature some form of glycosylation. In fact, the pipeline of such interventions is also growing at a commendable pace (CAGR of over 20%).

It is important to highlight that for higher eukaryotes, such as humans, glycosylation of certain biomolecules is not only important from the functional perspective, but it also imparts beneficial pharmacological properties, which influence efficacy, solubility, stability, and antigen binding.

Further, glycans represent a promising class of biomarkers that are useful for disease prognosis, diagnosis, and assist in the prediction of treatment efficacy. In this context, several tumor-associated (aberrant) glycan molecules (such as Tn, sialyl-T and sialyl-Tn), as well as virulent glycoproteins on pathogenic viral envelopes (such as the glycan shield associated with the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein), are presently being investigated as viable therapeutic targets.

Given the complexities associated with glycan analysis, it is difficult for non-specialist researchers and therapy developers, to effectively analyze this aspect of biomolecules. Moreover, the associated analytical procedures are further complicated by multi-step analytical protocols and technically demanding expertise, which eventually lead to contamination of samples and lack of reproducibility in test results.

Recent evolution in the approach (such as the use of orthogonal techniques and the middle-up strategy) to analyzing data generated from the diverse bioanalytical techniques used in glycan profiling, necessitate extensive domain expertise. Consequently, drug developers and medical researchers are increasingly relying on contract service providers with the necessary analytical expertise and technical infrastructure, for their glycan analysis needs.

Currently, more than 130 industry and non- industry players claim to be actively providing glycan analysis services. In the recent past, a number of stakeholders in the services sector, have forged strategic alliances with and/or acquired other players offering glycan analysis or related services, in order to further enhance their respective portfolios.

Considering the growing trend of outsourcing and the ongoing efforts of service providers to improve/expand their respective offerings, we believe the contract services market for glycan analysis is likely to grow at a steady pace, till 2030.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities of glycan analysis service providers. Based on various parameters, such as the number of projects completed annually, price of the projects, the overall R&D expenditure available to CROs and the overall growth of the glycoprotein therapeutics market, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Glycans and Glycoconjugates

3.3. Glycosylation of Therapeutic Proteins

3.4. Overview of Protein Glycosylation Analysis (Glycan Analysis)

3.4.1. Methods Used in Glycan Analysis

3.4.2. Techniques Used for Glycan Analysis

3.5. Outsourcing Glycan Analysis

3.5.1. Need for Outsourcing

3.5.2. Advantages of Outsourcing

3.5.3. Guidelines for Selecting a Service Provider

3.6. Concluding Remarks

4. GLYCAN ANALYSIS SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Glycan Analysis Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Glycan Analysis Service Providers: Industry Players

4.2.2. Glycan Analysis Service Providers: Non-Industry Players

5. GLYCAN ANALYSIS SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions/Key Parameters

5.4. Summary of Key Players

6. GLYCAN ANALYSIS SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Glycan Analysis Service Providers: North America

6.2.1. CD BioGlyco

6.2.2. Creative Biolabs

6.2.3. Creative Proteomics

6.2.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3. Glycan Analysis Service Providers: Europe

6.3.1. Glykos Finland

6.3.2. glyXera

6.3.3. Ludger

6.3.4. Protagen Protein Services

6.4. Glycan Analysis Service Providers: Asia-Pacific and rest of the world

6.4.1. Mithra Biotechnology

6.4.2. Protein Works

6.4.3. Savyon Diagnostics

6.4.4. Syngene

7. SURFACE GLYCAN TARGETING THERAPEUTICS: OVERALL MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Surface Glycan Targeting Therapeutics: Pipeline Review

7.3. Surface Glycan Targeting Therapeutics: List of Developers

7.4. Heat Map Analysis: Distribution by Company Size, Location of Headquarters and Product's Stage of Development

8. SURFACE GLYCAN TARGETING THERAPEUTICS: ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Surface Glycan Targeting Therapeutics: Academic Grants Analysis

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

10. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Merger and Acquisition Models

10.3. List of Mergers and Acquisitions

11. CASE STUDY ON POTENTIAL CLIENTS OF GLYCAN ANALYSIS SERVICE PROVIDERS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. List of Fc Glycoengineered Antibody Developers

11.3. Fc Glycoengineered Antibody Therapeutics: Pipeline Review

12. GLYCAN ANALYSIS SERVICES: MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Global Glycan Analysis Services Market, 2021-2030

12.4. Global Glycan Analysis Services Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Company Size

12.5. Global Glycan Analysis Services Market, Distribution by Type of Analytical Technique, 2021-2030

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. GlycoAnalytics Core, University of California

13.2.1. Company/Organization Overview

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Biswa Choudhury, Technical Director

13.2. glyXera

13.2.1. Company/Organization Overview

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Erdmann Rapp, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

13.3. Glykos Finland

13.3.1. Company/Organization Overview

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Juhani Saarinen, Chief Executive Officer

14. CONCLUDING REMARKS

14.1. Chapter Overview

15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

