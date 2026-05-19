Glytec and Advocate Health Win Top Innovation Award for Pediatric Insulin Safety

The award demonstrates how software-guided insulin dosing can improve care in pediatric diabetic ketoacidosis

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the leading provider of a glycemic management technology platform for hospitals and health systems, today announced that a joint research team with Advocate Health Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital took first place at the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) Innovation Incubator in Chicago. The award recognized a poster presenting clinical evidence for software-guided insulin dosing in children with DKA, in infants and toddlers aged under 2 years.

The poster, titled "Algorithmic Insulin Management for Pediatric Hyperglycemic Crises: Expanding Precision Metabolic Control to All Pediatric Ages," was co-authored by Umesh Narsinghani, MD, of Advocate Health Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Robby Booth, MBA, co-founder of Glytec, and Jordan Messler, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Glytec. The Innovation Incubator is a dedicated session within SCCM's annual congress that showcases novel clinical work in critical care medicine.

"Winning this award reflects more than 15 years of clinical collaboration with Dr. Narsinghani," said Patrick Cua, CEO of Glytec. "His research has directly shaped how Glucommander® supports clinicians caring for some of the most vulnerable children in the hospital. We are grateful to SCCM for the recognition and to Advocate Health for the partnership that made this work possible."

DKA is one of the most dangerous conditions a child can face in the hospital. The standard approach, known as the two-bag method, requires nurses to continuously recalculate fluid and insulin rates by hand. Small errors can lead to serious complications, and outcomes can vary depending on nursing experience and staffing. Many community and rural hospitals do not have a pediatric endocrinologist on-site, which makes caring for these patients even harder.

Glucommander is the leading FDA-cleared insulin management software approved for use in hospitalized children ages 2 to 17. It provides dosing recommendations adjusted for each child's weight that clinicians review and confirm before any insulin is given. The platform works with hospital electronic health records and is used across academic medical centers and community hospitals.

The poster drew on data from 1,372 children with DKA treated with Glucommander IV. That group showed zero mortality and very low rates of dangerously low blood sugar, supporting the safety record Glucommander has built in the pediatric patients it is cleared to treat. The foundational evidence behind this work dates to a 2009 study by Dr. Narsinghani and colleagues, published in the Journal of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism, which contributed to Glucommander's initial FDA clearance for pediatric patients ages 2 to 17.

Glytec's collaboration with Advocate Health continues, with additional pediatric research and publications planned to build on this evidence across pediatric care settings.

About Glytec

Glytec helps hospitals and health systems make glycemic care safer, more consistent, and easier to manage as a system-level responsibility through a unified Intelligent Glycemic Management platform. The GlytecOne platform combines Glucommander, Glytec's FDA-cleared Class II medical device for algorithm-based IV and subcutaneous insulin dosing recommendations, with a clinical data visualization and analytics platform that organizes current and historical glycemic data to support quality improvement, care coordination, and performance benchmarking. Clinicians review and confirm all Glucommander recommendations. Trusted by more than 400 hospitals and supported by 100+ patents and peer-reviewed publications, Glytec integrates with Epic, Oracle Health (Cerner), and Meditech. Glucommander is a prescription device. For more information, visit glytec.com or follow Glytec on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Glytec Public Relations [email protected]

SOURCE Glytec, LLC