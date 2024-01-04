Glytec Announces Patrick F. Cua as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned executive to drive growth and capitalize on company and market momentum

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software as a service (SaaS) solutions across the continuum of care, today announced the appointment of Patrick F. Cua as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Cua will prepare the company for rapid growth to meet increasing demand for Glucommander amid a surging industry focus on healthcare outcomes, cost savings, diabetes technology, and glycemic management.

"Glytec is an early innovator for inpatient glycemic management SaaS and has built and maintained a reputation as the trusted partner for healthcare providers," said Cua. "We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us to scale and establish Glucommander as the standard of care for every healthcare facility and health system in the country. I'm excited to grow the organization and scale its technology through this transformative time, not just for Glytec, but also for healthcare and the diabetes technology industry."

As a Glytec board member for nearly six years, Cua's knowledge and understanding of the company and its market will enable him to have an immediate impact on operations. Cua has held strategic roles at organizations ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 companies, with a steady focus on hospital and health plan solutions. He has also had a guiding hand in numerous healthcare merger and acquisition processes, including multiple unicorn companies. He brings more than three decades of leadership experience to Glytec.

"The need for Glytec's solution is massive," noted Cua, "and with new and increasing hospital and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) focus on electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) to lower costs and reduce adverse events, the time to act is now."

One-third of all hospitalized patients require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay.[1] Lack of glycemic management, leading to severe hyper- and hypoglycemia in hospitalized patients, is associated with increased length of hospital stay, risk of readmission, higher rates of infections, seizures, brain damage, and risk of death.[2] More than 2 million patients each year experience an adverse event in the hospital leading to hypoglycemia, which according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) costs the healthcare system over 8 billion dollars. Nearly one-third of hospitals have no glucose management metrics, and 59 percent do not have an automated method of pulling data on rates of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.[3]

More than 1 million patients at hospitals nationwide have been treated with Glytec's Glucommander® insulin dosing software. To expand its reach and give other hospitals the tools they need to meet Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) standards for glycemic management, Glytec has accelerated its focus on continuous innovation, enhanced integration with Epic and other EHR vendors, and introduced the next evolution of GluoMetrics®, which gives hospitals new insights into glycemic outcomes through analytics, dashboards, and data visualizations.

About Glytec

Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare systems focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared titration software, proprietary algorithms, and innovative analytics tools like Glucometrics power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its nationwide team of clinicians, health system leaders, and technologists headquartered outside of Boston, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on X (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.GlytecSystems.com.

