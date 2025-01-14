Glytec partners with TidalHealth to improve hospital-based clinical outcomes and insulin management

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the pioneer in cloud-based diabetes and insulin management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with TidalHealth, an integrated health system based in Salisbury, Maryland. This partnership will advance diabetes and glycemic management for patients, improving safety, outcomes, and overall cost and quality of care across TidalHealth.

TidalHealth, through its Information Technology team and physician leadership, has evaluated all market options and selected Glytec as their robust diabetes and insulin management solution to seamlessly integrate with its existing EMR system and improve clinical outcomes for their patients. Glytec's cloud-based solution was selected for its ability to seamlessly work within TidalHealth's existing Epic electronic medical record (EMR), and for its proven ability to optimize insulin therapy, reduce variability and risk, and improve glycemic control and clinical outcomes for patients.

"We are excited to partner with Glytec to enhance our ability to deliver high-quality care to our patients," said Angela Brittingham, DNP, MS, RN, TidalHealth's Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Executive. "We have a robust Diabetes Management team, and the integration of Glytec's insulin management system with our EMR will streamline workflows for our inpatient clinical teams and result in improvements across the continuum of care in the outpatient sector."

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, MD, and TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, DE, serve as the focal points for healthcare in the region, and improving insulin management, with a direct focus on treatment plans that are customized to each patient, is a critical step in enhancing the overall quality of care they provide.

With Glytec's FDA-cleared, EMR-integrated, software platform, TidalHealth will be able to address the challenges associated with glycemic control, reduce the risk of complications related to diabetes and insulin therapy, and improve patient outcomes by specifically tailoring each plan using data-driven best practices.

"We are thrilled to partner with TidalHealth to bring the power of insulin management to their providers and patients," said Pat Cua, CEO of Glytec. "Our collaboration will help TidalHealth deliver superior care while optimizing workflow efficiency and cost."

The partnership will begin with the deployment of Glucommander, with a focus on integrating the solution within the EMR system to ensure a seamless experience for healthcare providers and clinicians.

Over time, this collaboration is expected to expand as TidalHealth seeks to improve the management of additional chronic conditions and elevate patient care across the entire health system.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® solution, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, is supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission, join us. For more information, follow Glytec on LinkedIn, or visit www.glytec.com.

About TidalHealth

TidalHealth is a comprehensive health system based in Salisbury, Maryland, with two hospitals and a wide array of outpatient services. Dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients throughout the Delmarva Peninsula, TidalHealth focuses on quality, safety, and delivering patient-centered care. Through its commitment to innovation and improving clinical outcomes, TidalHealth continues to advance its mission of providing world-class healthcare to its community.

