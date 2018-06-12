GM Announces Preliminary Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Average percentage of votes cast "for" each director nominee 99%

Item 2: Advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 2 97%

Item 3: Ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2018.

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 3 98%

Item 4: Shareholder proposal regarding independent board chairman

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 4 35%

Item 5: Shareholder proposal regarding shareholder action by written consent

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 5 38%

Item 6: Shareholder proposal regarding a report on greenhouse gas emissions and CAFE standards

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 6 27%

The Board and its committees will consider the results of today's votes when evaluating the company's governance and compensation practices.

Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and posted to www.gm.com once they are certified by the independent inspector of elections.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

