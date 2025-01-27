GM declares quarterly dividend

Jan 27, 2025, 16:00 ET

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share, payable March 20, 2025, to holders of the Company's common stock at the close of trading on March 7, 2025.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's BuickCadillacChevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

