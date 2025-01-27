GM declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share, payable March 20, 2025, to holders of the Company's common stock at the close of trading on March 7, 2025.

