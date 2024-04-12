GM Defense Names Hendrick Motorsports 2023 Supplier of the Year

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), has selected Hendrick Motorsports as its 2023 Supplier of the Year. The award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding requirements, in turn providing defense and government customers with innovative technologies and high-quality solutions.

GM Defense Infantry Squad Vehicle

GM Defense has recognized Hendrick Motorsports for its efforts in supporting the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), a troop transporter currently fielded to the U.S. Army's 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions. Hendrick Motorsports, the provider of the chrome-moly steel exoskeleton for the ISV's Roll Over Protection System, supports enhanced Soldier safety and helps the GM Defense-led team deliver next generation military mobility solutions to our U.S. Army customer.

Designed to provide rapid ground mobility, the light and agile ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The vehicle features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components proven to perform under some of the toughest off-road conditions. A cornerstone program for GM Defense, the ISV is manufactured in the business' award-winning production facility in Concord, North Carolina, located just minutes from Hendrick Motorsports' headquarters.

"Hendrick Motorsports shares GM Defense's commitment to bringing advanced technologies like the Infantry Squad Vehicle to our Soldiers," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "Our team's unrelenting focus on quality, safety and reliability is what makes the collaboration with the Hendrick team so successful and is why I'm pleased to recognize them as our Supplier of the Year for the second year in a row. Through our important work with Hendrick Motorsports, as well as our ability to leverage GM's racing legacy, GM Defense continues to deliver best-in-class tactical mobility solutions around the world."

"We take immense pride in our relationship with GM Defense," said Scott Lampe, senior vice president and CFO, Hendrick Motorsports. "It is unbelievably rewarding to support a program that impacts our country's national security, and we do not take the responsibility lightly. To be recognized for the second consecutive year underscores our teammates' commitment to the ISV mission and to providing unparalleled innovation, quality and reliability. We look forward to growing our collaboration with GM Defense and working together to meet the evolving needs of our armed forces."

GM honored several companies, including Hendrick Motorsports, at its annual Supplier of the Year event in Miami, Florida. Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such as Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About GM Defense, LLC.

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (305) and laps led (more than 80,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com.

SOURCE GM Defense LLC