GM EV Drivers Will Have Access to Even More Public Chargers with the Addition of Over 17,800 Tesla Superchargers

EV drivers will be able to use GM vehicle brand apps to purchase a GM approved NACS DC adapter, as well as find, charge, and pay for sessions

GM EV customers will ultimately have access to more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers and growing throughout the United States and Canada

DETROIT, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, General Motors (NYSE: GM) will open up access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers for its customers, with the use of a GM approved NACS DC adapter, a move that will help accelerate fast and convenient charging options for current and future EV drivers.

With the addition of the Tesla Supercharger Network, GM customers will have access to more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America – a number which will grow as GM continues to help accelerate the deployment of infrastructure in communities and heavily-traveled corridors through its various charging collaborations. GM approved NACS DC adapters will first be made available to customers in the United States, followed by availability for Canadian customers later this year.

"GM's ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future," said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. "Enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless."

To access the Tesla Supercharger Network, U.S. customers will be able to purchase a GM approved NACS DC adapter through GM vehicle brand mobile apps for an MSRP of $225 USD. Customers will be able to also use the same apps to seamlessly locate available Tesla Superchargers, check station status, initiate a charge, and pay for charging sessions.

To help ensure a positive customer experience, GM plans on leveraging multiple suppliers to produce approved NACS DC adapters. Each adapter has been developed to ensure customers can charge their GM EVs at chargers that utilize the North American Charging Standard.

Additional information about GM's efforts to accelerate accessible public charging options is available on GM's public charging webpage.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is GM's battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

