GM Recognizes Marvell With 2023 Overdrive Award For Its Automotive Ethernet Technology

Marvell® Brightlane™ end-to-end Ethernet portfolio enabling connectivity inside GM vehicles

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that General Motors has named it one of just eight 2023 Overdrive Award winners.

GM names Marvell a 2023 Overdrive Award winner. (Pictured left to right: Corey Meyer, senior manager, automotive sales, at Marvell; Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, at GM; Mike Yeager, vice president and general manager, Automotive Business Unit, at Marvell.)

Overdrive and other award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals. The Overdrive Award recognizes exceptional suppliers who consistently exceed expectations in their partnership with GM. GM recognized Marvell in the area of resilience, noting the company provided "steadfast support and immediate response to critical situations" and "demonstrated excellence in prioritizing resiliency."

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible," said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, at GM. "Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have come to expect."

"Marvell is excited to receive a 2023 Overdrive Award from GM, joining a select group of suppliers," said Mike Yeager, vice president and general manager, Automotive Business Unit, at Marvell. "Our leading Automotive Ethernet portfolio is playing a critical role in the industry. I'm proud GM has recognized Marvell for being a key supplier and for our commitment to supply chain resiliency."

Innovative Brightlane Technology

Automotive manufacturers are rapidly shifting from domain-based to zonal networking architectures built on Automotive Ethernet to improve the performance and versatility of their in-vehicle digital platforms. Marvell has pioneered Automotive Ethernet with its Brightlane portfolio that includes central switches, zonal aggregation switches, PHYs and camera bridges that support speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Marvell also develops and supports advanced security technologies to enable high-reliability for mission-critical applications, vehicle safety and performance. Marvell has earned design wins with more than 45 OEMs.

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

