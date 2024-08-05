GM Sectec Selected for the PCI Security Standards Council's Global Executive Advisor Roundtable for Third Consecutive Term

MIAMI and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity and compliance, was selected for the third consecutive term for the PCI Security Standards Council's Global Executive Advisor Roundtable (GEAR) for 2024-2026. This roundtable is an advisory board comprised of senior executives from the PCI Security Standards Council's advisory companies.

The PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) is a direct communication channel between the senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership.

GM Sectec is one of 33 organizations to join the PCI Security Standards Council's Global Executive Assessor Roundtable in its efforts to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, Roundtable members bring industry, geographical, and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

GM Sectec's active participation showcases its unwavering dedication to advancing payment security and its unmatched ability to deliver top-tier cybersecurity expertise and support. With over 50 years of continuous service, GM Sectec takes a leading role in developing comprehensive security strategies to fight emerging threats and uphold the integrity of the global payment ecosystem.

"We are fully committed to supporting the Council in our efforts to secure payment data. As key members of the PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable, we leverage our expertise as cybersecurity professionals to provide crucial advice, feedback, and guidance to the PCI Council. We aim to spearhead the development and universal adoption of data security standards and resources for secure payments worldwide", said Hector Guillermo Martinez, President of GM Sectec.

"We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we are providing the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today's modern cybercriminal. We're pleased to have GM Sectec on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being done to increase payment security globally", mentioned Gina Gobeyn, PCI SSC Executive Director.

The PCI SSC works with organizations worldwide to help secure payment data and trains and qualifies thousands of assessors each year who help ensure proper adoption and implementation of the PCI Security Standards.

