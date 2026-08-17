GM Sectec to Consolidate the Future of Global Payment Security Following Selection for the Fourth Consecutive Term to the PCI Security Standards Council Executive Board (2026-2028)

The cyberdefense firm will contribute its technical vision to evolve financial data protection frameworks amid the rise of advanced cyberattacks.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, has been selected for the fourth consecutive term to serve on the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) for the 2026–2028 term. This roundtable is a high-level advisory board comprised of executive leaders from top payment security assessor companies worldwide.

The PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable serves as a direct, interactive channel between the senior management of cybersecurity assessor companies and PCI SSC leadership, facilitating strategic feedback on evaluation standards and programs.

"The digital payments ecosystem is evolving at an accelerated pace, and with it, the sophistication of cyberattacks. Assuming this position on GEAR allows us to translate our on-the-ground operational expertise into cutting-edge security frameworks. Our commitment for the 2026–2028 term is to anticipate emerging risks and ensure resilience in protecting global transactions," said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President of GM Sectec.

"Effective cyberdefense demands the strategic vision of leaders who understand the operational reality of the payments market. GM Sectec's continuity on the Global Executive Roundtable provides invaluable insights to shape the next generation of security standards, ensuring organizations can innovate with confidence in an ever-changing threat landscape," noted Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI SSC.

The PCI SSC collaborates with international organizations to safeguard payment data integrity, training and certifying thousands of assessors annually to ensure rigorous compliance with PCI security standards worldwide.

About GM Sectec

GM Sectec is a global leader in cybersecurity and compliance with operations in over 50 countries. The company specializes in PCI-based managed security, fraud prevention, and incident response to mitigate business risk and cybercrime. Recognized among the top 150 cybersecurity companies and a member of the PCI Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (PCI GEAR), GM Sectec has also earned multiple Global InfoSec Awards, including Most Innovative Future-Ready Payment Security for its Databye solution. Learn more at gmsectec.com.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to enhance payment security by providing flexible, effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate, and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn.. Join the conversation on X @ PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

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SOURCE GM Sectec