GM Sectec's Databye by Firstoken: Redefining PCI DSS Certification with Tokenization Innovation

With DataBye by FirsToken, organizations can remove sensitive data from their environment, store it externally, securely control their risk exposure, and simplify compliance with the international PCI DSS 4.0 standard.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and MIAMI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Sectec, a global leader in payment security, announces the global launch of Databye by FirsToken, its advanced tokenization solution. With the entry into force of PCI DSS v4.0 this April, Databye offers a smooth transition and a significant reduction in the scope of PCI DSS certification, allowing organizations to completely remove sensitive data from their environment, without impacting their data flows. In this way, it achieves safe and controlled transmission, storage, and processing, simplifying compliance with the standard.

PCI DSS v4.0 officially went into effect on April 1, 2024, which is why merchants and service providers should transition from PCI DSS v3.2.1 now to achieve regulatory compliance and ensure uninterrupted business operations. While the main goal of this new version remains the same, to ensure the security of cardholder data, the new version of the standard must take into account the evolution of threats within a changing cybersecurity landscape.

One of the major changes in PCI DSS 4.0 is the adoption of a more risk-based approach. This change allows organizations to tailor their security measures more closely to the specific risks they face, fostering a more dynamic and proactive security posture.

Databye by FirsToken enables merchants and service providers to achieve PCI DSS certification with an unprecedented scope of control reduction. This represents a monumental evolution of our well-known tokenization service, accelerating the time to comply with regulations and protecting sensitive data in payment methods with enhanced efficiency and security.

Experience indicates that Databye can reduce up to 80% of the PCI 4.0 compliance effort, depending on the customer's configuration and environment.

Databye by FirsToken was born out of a need to innovate in the interaction with sensitive data, without the burden of owning it directly. "Databye will transform the way we look at PCI DSS today; with the time and effort that entities have to invest to become certified. From now on, PCI DSS compliance will be a much more seamless approach and accessible to everyone in the payment ecosystem and beyond" said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President GM Sectec.

Databye by FirsToken stands out for its following capabilities:

Harvesting: It offers an advanced solution for the secure capture of sensitive data in multiple formats and modalities, helping companies with the complexity and risk involved in handling sensitive information in their systems.

Protection: Protects sensitive data in a secure environment and provides customers with non-sensitive, reusable, and universal tokens, ensuring internal data management is free from exposure to threats.

Transfer: Enables seamless and secure exchange of sensitive data with third parties, removing barriers and maintaining data integrity and confidentiality at all times.

Accelerated Compliance: Dramatically cuts the time and resources required to become PCI DSS certified, making compliance faster and more cost-efficient.

With Databye by FirsToken, companies can streamline the path to PCI DSS certification, making it faster and less expensive. The goal is to remove the burden of data security and regulatory compliance, leaving organizations free to innovate and go to market faster and more effectively.

About GM Sectec

GM Sectec is a leading provider of cyber defense and managed security services with operations in 50 countries around the world and more than 50 years of continuous service. GM Sectec's solutions and services cover three main areas: Risk, Governance and Compliance, Managed Security Services, and Fraud Consulting and Prevention, which in combination protect and detect advanced attacks and respond to them effectively, reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime. Founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s, GM Sectec has extensive experience in managing integrated policies and processes of technologies and standards for data protection in the risk of payment systems. GM Sectec is listed as one of Cybercrime Magazine's Top 150 Cybersecurity Companies in 2022, and was named the winner of two global InfoSec Awards in 2023: Hot Company MDR Service Provider and Hot Company MSSP. To learn more about GM Sectec, please visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

