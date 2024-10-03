GMA Consulting Announces Launch of GMA Capital

Boutique investment banking affiliate providing capital markets solutions and financial advisory to clients across gaming and hospitality, co-founded and led by Greg Roselli, President

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting ("GMA") is proud to announce the launch of GMA Capital ("GMAC"), its new boutique investment banking affiliate focused on providing capital markets solutions and financial advisory services to clients across the gaming and hospitality space. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to providing comprehensive services to its clients.

GMA Capital will be spearheaded by its co-founder and President, Greg Roselli. He brings two decades of experience as a nationally recognized gaming and hospitality analyst, investor, and advisor, with an unparalleled background in debt and equity transactions, private credit, M&A, and balance sheet engineering.

"The launch of our affiliated company GMA Capital represents a natural evolution of our services," said Josh Swissman, Founding Partner and Managing Director of GMA Consulting. "Greg's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding clients through complex financial landscapes and identifying lucrative opportunities."

"Through GMA Capital, we are now poised to offer our clients a broader, more specialized range of financial advisory services, further strengthening our comprehensive offerings," added Kit Szybala, Founding Partner and Managing Director of GMA Consulting. "This new chapter will allow us to tailor solutions even more precisely to meet the unique needs of each client and industry."

GMA Capital will offer a wide range of investment banking and advisory services, including debt and equity capital raising, project financing, capital markets advisory, M&A, investment analysis, and specialized due diligence.

"I am honored and excited to launch GMA Capital," commented Greg Roselli, President. " As the gaming and hospitality industries continue to evolve, we are seeing an increasing amount of compelling growth and investment opportunities coupled with significant capital ready to be deployed. I look forward to leveraging my 20 years of experience and research-driven approach to help our clients capitalize on these prospects by providing innovative financial solutions and strategic advice to drive their success."

The launch of GMA Capital is effective immediately, with operations already underway to serve existing and new clients.

For more information about GMA Capital and its services, please visit www.gmacapital.com or contact [email protected].

About GMA Consulting

GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala, and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. In 2023, the firm also launched its Government Relations, Strategic Communications, and Executive Placement business units. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

About GMA Capital

GMA Capital is a boutique investment banking firm affiliated with GMA Consulting, specializing in delivering tailored capital markets solutions and financial advisory services to the gaming and hospitality industries. Led by Greg Roselli, President, GMA Capital offers expertise in debt and equity capital raising, project financing, M&A, private credit, and tailored financial consulting. The firm is committed to guiding clients through the complexities of today's financial landscapes with innovative strategies designed to drive growth and maximize opportunities. For more information, please visit www.gmacapital.com.

Media Contact

Pat Eichner

Associate Partner, GMA Consulting

(303) 759-5944

[email protected]

