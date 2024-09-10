GMA Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with Meta-Hospitality and Chef Luke Palladino

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting ("GMA") is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Meta-Hospitality, founded by renowned chef and hospitality entrepreneur Luke Palladino. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in GMA Consulting's commitment to delivering innovative, world-class solutions across the hospitality industry.

Luke Palladino, a preeminent chef with over 25 years of experience in the culinary world, is known for his globally celebrated culinary artistry and his visionary leadership in the hospitality sector. His company, Meta-Hospitality, transforms imaginative concepts into dynamic realities with particular expertise across food and beverage, visual storytelling and content creation, and retail strategy and masterplanning. Via a holistic approach, Meta-Hospitality provides comprehensive solutions from concept development to operational management, marketing, and media creation.

Through this partnership, GMA Consulting and Meta-Hospitality will combine their deep industry knowledge and resources to enhance the guest experience and maximize profitability for hospitality businesses. Clients will benefit from the combined strengths of GMA's operational acumen and strategic planning with Meta-Hospitality's dedication to delivering tailored, unforgettable dining experiences.

Luke Palladino, Founder of Meta-Hospitality, commented: "Partnering with GMA Consulting allows us to extend our reach and deliver even more value to our clients. Together, we'll be able to create transformative experiences for hospitality businesses, from concept development to operational success."

Josh Swissman, Founding Partner and Managing Director of GMA Consulting, added: "We are excited to join forces with Luke Palladino and Meta-Hospitality. This strategic partnership represents a unique opportunity to leverage our combined strengths and set new benchmarks for excellence in the hospitality industry."

Luke is available immediately to offer his expertise.

About GMA Consulting

GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala, and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. In 2023, the firm also launched its Government Relations, Strategic Communications, and Executive Placement business units. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

About Meta-Hospitality

Meta-Hospitality is a leading hospitality consulting firm founded by Chef Luke Palladino. The company specializes in providing innovative solutions to the food and beverage industry, offering services that range from concept development and culinary direction to operational improvement and brand strategy. With a client portfolio that includes top restaurants, hotels, and resorts, Meta-Hospitality is dedicated to driving success in the competitive hospitality landscape. For more information, visit www.meta-hospitality.com.

