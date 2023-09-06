GMA Consulting Bolsters Practice via Appointment of Two New Associate Partners, Dan Hartman & Pat Eichner

Hartman, Colorado's Top Gaming Regulator & Executive, will Focus on Developing GMA's Regulatory & Government Relations Advisory Unit to Assist Operators and Tribal, State, and Federal Government Agencies; Eichner to Launch GMA Consulting's Strategic Communications Practice Across Gaming, Sports, Entertainment, and Hospitality

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting ("GMA") is proud to announce the appointment of two new Associate Partners: Dan Hartman, Colorado's senior-most gaming regulator and executive for the last 31 years, and Pat Eichner, a burgeoning communications leader who most recently helped launch PointsBet in both the United States and Canada. Hartman will be responsible for developing GMA's Regulatory & Government Affairs business unit while also contributing his talents to other specializations within the firm. Eichner will oversee communications efforts to highlight GMA Consulting's current client portfolio and will help the company develop its Strategic Communications vertical.

Dan Hartman, Associate Partner, GMA Consulting Pat Eichner, Associate Partner, GMA Consulting

Hartman boasts an impressive resume, serving most recently as the lead regulator for the Colorado Division of Gaming during the rapid growth of the state's sports betting industry, and before that led the Colorado Division of Racing Events. Prior to those roles, he was the top regulator for Colorado's Medical Marijuana Division when it was first developed and instituted. Hartman's impact and expertise are known around the world, and in 2022, he was recognized as the North American Gaming Regulator of the Year by the International Masters of Gaming Law.

Commenting on the appointment as Associate Partner, Dan Hartman stated: "I've been blessed with many great opportunities in my career both in the private and public sectors in horse racing, greyhound racing, and gaming, including the chance to help my beloved home state of Colorado introduce necessary structure to newly legalized verticals like sports betting and medical cannabis. While these industries continue to grow across North America, so does the need for an expert in regulation with the ability to provide guidance and leadership across the board to regulatory bodies and operators alike. As I close the previous chapter of what has been a storied career, I am thrilled to now be in a position where I can leverage my decades of experience as a leader at GMA Consulting, a preeminent force in gaming and hospitality."

Eichner joins GMA Consulting after spending more than four years with PointsBet, where he was recruited to help introduce the Australian-based iGaming startup in both the United States and Canada and legitimize the brand's position as a top-tier operator. Prior to PointsBet, Eichner worked his way up the ranks at a renowned PR agency, DKC, and also held communications positions across the National Football League including stops with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working with exceptional executives across all corners of gaming, sports, and entertainment that have generously invested in my growth," said Pat Eichner. "To be able to use that knowledge and lead GMA Consulting into the Strategic Communications field is an incredibly exciting leap. I look forward to continue adding capabilities to my arsenal alongside a firm full of trailblazers willing to further invest in me."

Hartman is available immediately to assist tribal and commercial operators, as well as tribal, state, and federal government agencies. Eichner is available immediately to assist clients in gaming, sports, entertainment, and hospitality.

