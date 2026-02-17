GMA Consulting Marks Two Decades of Industry Leadership, Defining the Future as the Premiere "Modern Consulting Firm"

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting ("GMA"), the world's leading research and advisory firm for the gaming, hospitality, and sports industries, is proud to announce it has entered its 3rd decade of operations. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this past year, the firm has evolved from a boutique feasibility shop into a global powerhouse with over 400 clients—including more than 85 Native American tribes—and a comprehensive suite of services that bridge the gap between traditional casino operations and the future of gaming.

Founded 20 years ago as Gaming Market Advisors, later rebranded as Global Market Advisors, the firm has grown through strategic mergers and expansion to become GMA Consulting. Today, it stands as a holistic "Modern Consulting Firm" with a multi-office footprint in Las Vegas, Denver, London, Palo Alto, and Singapore.

"When I started this firm twenty years ago, the goal was simple: to provide independent, data-driven truth to an industry that desperately needed it," said Steve Gallaway, Managing Partner. "Two decades later, we have grown beyond my wildest expectations, but that core mission hasn't changed. Whether we are advising a Tribal government on their first casino or a global bank on a multi-billion dollar acquisition, our clients know they are getting advice grounded in twenty years of integrity and proven market success."

The Operator's Advantage

GMA distinguishes itself from traditional consulting firms by maintaining a leadership team comprised of former C-suite executives and operators. This operational DNA ensures that GMA's advice is not just theoretical, but practical and actionable for complex, real-world environments.

"Our clients trust us because we have walked in their shoes," said Seth Schorr, Founding Partner. "As lifelong operators, we understand that a strategic plan or feasibility study isn't just a document—it's a roadmap that has to work on the casino floor and the entire resort. We know the complexities of managing a brick-and-mortar P&L, supervising a diverse labor force, and optimizing a gaming floor because we have done it ourselves. We don't just tell clients what the market is doing; we show them how to operate profitably within it."

Anchored in Operations, expanding into Innovation

While GMA remains the gold standard for feasibility studies and operational reviews for complex brick-and-mortar resorts, the firm has aggressively expanded its capabilities to serve the broader gaming ecosystem.

The firm's expertise now extends to supporting slot manufacturers and game developers, helping them navigate product placement, performance analysis, and market entry strategies. By bridging the gap between suppliers and operators, GMA ensures that new products are optimized for the realities of the modern gaming floor.

GMA's diverse service portfolio includes:

Complex Brick & Mortar Operations: End-to-end advisory for integrated resorts, including highest and best use analysis, marketing reviews, and opening execution.

End-to-end advisory for integrated resorts, including highest and best use analysis, marketing reviews, and opening execution. Slot Manufacturer & Supplier Advisory: Strategic guidance for equipment manufacturers on product-market fit and sales strategy.

Strategic guidance for equipment manufacturers on product-market fit and sales strategy. Executive Placement & Talent Acquisition: A high-touch business unit that leverages GMA's global network to recruit top-tier leadership for casinos and suppliers.

A high-touch business unit that leverages GMA's global network to recruit top-tier leadership for and suppliers. Interactive Gaming & Emerging Tech: Specialized support for sports betting , iGaming, and the integration of AI into traditional operations.

Specialized support for sports , iGaming, and the integration of AI into traditional operations. Government Relations: Policy advisory and advocacy for legislators and stakeholders in emerging jurisdictions.

A Legacy of Trust

The firm is led by Founding Partners Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Matthew Chilton, Josh Swissman, and Kit Szybala. Together, they oversee a client roster that includes Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and over 85 Native American tribes, cementing GMA's status as a trusted partner for the industry's most critical projects.

For more information on GMA Consulting's services or to view the firm's portfolio, visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

About GMA Consulting GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm dedicated to the gaming, hospitality, sports, and entertainment industries. The firm provides best-in-class expertise in feasibility studies, strategic planning, interactive gaming, government relations, and executive search. GMA's diverse team of partners and associates are active in over 40 countries, serving a client base that ranges from commercial operators and slot manufacturers to tribal governments and public agencies.

