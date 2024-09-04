GMA Consulting Welcomes Gaming, Lodging, and Leisure Industry Veteran Greg Roselli

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting ("GMA") is proud to announce Greg Roselli, a seasoned gaming industry expert, has joined the firm. With nearly two decades of experience as a credit analyst, investor, and advisor, Roselli brings unparalleled financial insight into the gaming, lodging, and leisure sectors. His extensive background and deep industry knowledge will significantly enhance GMA's capabilities and value proposition to our clients.

GMA Consulting Greg Roselli Joins GMA Consulting

Prior to joining GMA, Roselli founded Roselli Advisory – a boutique consulting firm – to provide specialized services to both corporate clients and investors. His extensive background includes research, investing, capital raising, direct lending, balance sheet engineering, M&A, and strategic consulting. At GMA, Roselli will leverage his deep industry knowledge and innovative approach to drive strategic growth and enhance client solutions.

Commenting on his new role, Greg Roselli stated, "I am thrilled to join GMA Consulting and help contribute to their exceptional team. Over my career, I have been fortunate to work in some of the most dynamic sectors within the gaming and hospitality industries, and I am excited to bring my experience to a firm that is at the forefront of these fields. I look forward to collaborating with the GMA Consulting team and serving our diverse and prestigious client base."

Roselli began his career in 2005 at Bank of America as a member of the No. 1 Institutional Investor-ranked Gaming, Lodging, and Leisure High Yield Research team. In 2009, he joined UBS' Fixed Income desk as a Senior Credit Analyst, where he covered over 50 debt issuers and supported the firm's Investment Banking and Capital Markets teams. In 2013, Roselli joined a prominent hedge fund overseeing a portfolio of gaming and hospitality debt, equity, and private credit. During his 10-year tenure, he invested across a majority of domestic and Native American gaming operators and equipment suppliers, participated in the fund's direct lending efforts, and collaborated with management teams and investment banks to structure new debt and equity issues, refinancings, construction loans, credit facilities, and bank amendments.

Roselli's notable achievements also include serving on the Board of Revel Entertainment as a Director and member of the Operations Committee and being licensed by the NJ Casino Control Commission, underscoring his deep understanding of the regulatory landscape in the gaming industry.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Greg Roselli to GMA Consulting," said Josh Swissman, Founding Partner and Managing Director of GMA Consulting. "Greg's unparalleled expertise perfectly complements our firm's capabilities, allowing us to better serve our current and future clients. His strategic vision and proven success will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint across gaming, lodging, and leisure, strengthening both our team and the value we deliver to our clients."

Roselli is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, holding degrees in Finance and Computer Science. His addition to GMA Consulting signals a significant step forward in the firm's mission to deliver exceptional advisory services and innovative solutions to clients.

Greg is available immediately to offer his expertise in financing, debt and equity capital, balance sheet, M&A, strategic and other related consulting services. Please reach out to GMA Consulting at [email protected] for more information or to schedule a call with Greg.

About GMA Consulting

GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala, and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. In 2023, the firm also launched its Government Relations, Strategic Communications, and Executive Placement business units. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

