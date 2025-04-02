GMAC Launches Advancery: AI-Powered Education Research & Planning Platform to Propel Business Aspirants and Professionals to Success

A revolutionary tool offering streamlined career growth with personalized insights and data-driven recommendations

RESTON, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in business education is surging as recent graduates, career changers, and entrepreneurs seek to sharpen their skills and stay competitive in an AI-driven world. It is in this backdrop that the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a non-profit organization leveraging its wide and long-standing connections with leading business schools, today announced the global launch of Advancery, an innovative platform designed to guide candidates through their business education journey, with future expansions in development.

Business school candidates and professionals recognize the need to adapt—whether to accelerate career growth, pivot industries, or build businesses that anticipate evolving market demands—yet many struggle to navigate the overwhelming array of options and make informed decisions. As business schools evolve to meet the demands of the modern workplace with a wide range of programs on offer to support professional career advancement—from MBA, master's, online programs, certificates to one-off courses, it can be hard for people to identify the best program to meet their career goals. This is where Advancery comes in. The new tool delivers a holistic, personalized approach that connects career ambitions, program selection, and application strategy in a unified experience.

"Choosing the right business school can be one of the most consequential decisions in one's lifetime, and Advancery aims to make it informed and effortless for all the candidates out there contemplating taking the next step," said Adam Witwer, chief product officer of GMAC. "With over 70 years of expertise in data science and offering solutions to connect talent with the right business schools for them, we're excited to introduce Advancery—a powerful, user-friendly tool that empowers business school candidates to easily identify, plan, and achieve their educational and career goals."

To be ready for the business education of tomorrow, GMAC is committed to continuously evolving to meet the needs of candidates, with new resources to better serve them. As the authoritative source for global business education data, GMAC's Advancery platform offers:

Verified Program Data – Up-to-date, AI-validated insights from business schools worldwide.





Real Conversations, Real Insights – Analysis of millions of online discussions from applicants, students, and alumni on program types, formats, length, and return on investment.





Personalized Skills Assessment – Step-by-step guidance to help candidates identify key competencies and match with programs aligned to their career goals.





Advanced Search and Comparison – Ability to explore programs based on location, cost, scholarships, online vs. in-person formats, and time commitment, then compare them side by side.





Streamlined Application Management – A smart, all-in-one platform that transforms application planning into an organized, step-by-step journey, keeping candidates on track with built-in tools and deadlines.

"This tool is kind of perfect. I don't have to maintain an Excel sheet or another document to just go through the schools I'm targeting or what each one is looking for," said Siddhant D., an early adopter of the tool.

"There is no doubt that the global pipeline for higher education is changing, with millions of business-minded students and professionals looking to upskill, reskill, or change careers," said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC. "As GMAC and the global business school community adapt to meet the growing demand for quality education in today's skills-driven economy, we believe Advancery will help candidates maximize success in their educational and career trajectories."

For candidates interested in gaining clarity, confidence, and peace of mind in their business education journey, they can learn more at advancery.gmac.com. New users can experience the full suite of features with a complimentary 7-day trial, providing a risk-free opportunity to explore all the benefits. GMAC's Advancery is currently building even more ways to support a candidate's journey, including coaching and other tools to explore and expand on career paths.

About GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a mission-driven association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. GMAC provides world-class research, industry conferences, recruiting tools, and assessments for the graduate management education industry as well as resources, events, and services that help guide candidates through their higher education journey. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment.

More than 13 million prospective students a year trust GMAC's websites, including mba.com, to learn about MBA and business master's programs, connect with schools around the world, prepare and register for exams and get advice on successfully applying to MBA and business master's programs. BusinessBecause and GMAC Tours are subsidiaries of GMAC, a global organization with offices in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655465/GMAC_Logo.jpg