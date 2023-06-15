GM.co, the world's largest B2C crypto-exclusive e-commerce marketplace launches

News provided by

GM.co

15 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Crypto owners can now shop for real-life goods using digital currency
  • Retailers are offered new possibilities with crypto go-to-market strategy, including new revenue stream, wider customer base and more
  • Launch accompanied by collaboration with The Open Network (TON), which was inherited from Telegram

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM.co, the world's largest B2C crypto-exclusive e-commerce marketplace officially launches today, offering the Web 3 community the opportunity to buy and sell real-world items using cryptocurrency. Since launching its BETA platform in March, more than 1,000 listings have been added to the site, including collectibles, apparel, luxury goods, experiences and more.

The platform is the brainchild of Julian Chow, Daniel Whyte, Lori Liu and Ferhat Dogru who are also the co-founders of Phantom Network (PxN), an NFT project and Web3 tech company. "The idea of a decentralised marketplace, built on the blockchain where crypto-holders can buy and sell goods is something the Web3 community has been asking for a long-time. Our mission is to be the go-to marketplace for forward-thinking shoppers and sellers alike, while providing the most secure e-commerce platform run on blockchain. Based on the positive feedback we've received so far, we're confident we're on track," said GM.co Co-founder and CEO, Julian Chow.

Vibrant marketplace retailing products and experiences 

A notable differentiation is the exotic and unique offerings such as a Mech pilot training, a luxurious omakase yacht experience, and the soon-to-be-launched 'PROTHESIS' that holds a Guinness World Record for the largest tetrapod exoskeleton.

"As a company focused on bringing what used to be only seen in Sci-Fi to life, it seemed only natural that we would market our products first on such a forward looking platform. We are excited to be one of the first few brands onboard and for the possibilities ahead in this journey," said Jonathan Tippett, Founder, CEO, Mech Test Pilot of Exosapien Technologies.                                                

Centered around Web 3 Community

To coincide with today's launch, GM.co also announced a collaboration with The Open Network (TON), a decentralised and open internet, created by the community using a technology designed by Telegram.

TON boasts an impressive community with over 1 million subscribers and followers across various social platforms, along with a $2.3bn market capitalisation. Together, GM.co and TON will pioneer mutually beneficial integrations, granting TON's extensive community access to decentralised commerce.

For more information, please visit GM.co.

SOURCE GM.co

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.