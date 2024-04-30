GMI Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security, Confidentiality, and Availability

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI, a leading Total IT Solution Provider and Managed Security Service Provider, is proud to announce its completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, underscoring its commitment to the security, confidentiality, and availability of its systems and client data. This significant achievement demonstrates GMI's dedication to maintaining the highest information security and operational excellence standards.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a comprehensive evaluation that assesses an organization's information security measures over time. Unlike the SOC 2 Type 1, which evaluates the design of security processes at a specific time, the Type 2 attestation examines the operational effectiveness of these controls over a defined period. The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is conducted by an independent CPA based on the Trust Services Criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), focusing on a system's security, availability, and confidentiality.

Achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is not just a milestone for GMI; it is a testament to our continuous efforts to uphold and exceed industry standards for our clients. This attestation assures our clients and stakeholders that GMI's security, confidentiality, and availability controls are adequately designed and operating effectively over time.

At GMI, we understand that trust is the foundation of our client relationships. Our commitment to securing our systems and protecting client data differs from the competition. The SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a critical component of our comprehensive security program and strategy, designed to ensure that our services are always secure, reliable, and available.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which reflects our team's hard work and dedication to security excellence," said Vicki Mayo, CEO of GMI. "Our clients trust us with their most sensitive information, and this attestation clearly indicates our commitment to protecting their data with the highest security and compliance standards."

About GMI

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is Arizona's largest woman-owned and minority-led technology company. Recognized as best in class, GMI offers a comprehensive range of managed IT services, including cybersecurity, compliance, procurement, collaboration, mobility and networking, cloud solutions, etc. Guided by a vision of infusing security into every facet of your business, GMI is your trusted partner, relentlessly focusing on your success. GMI is a certified diversity supplier. Visit gmi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

