GMI Cloud Announces Strategic Compute Collaboration With NVIDIA

The collaboration advances GMI Cloud's selective partnership strategy and supports its next phase of AI infrastructure growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud, a leading AI-native cloud provider delivering high-performance GPU infrastructure and inference services, today announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA as part of its selective approach to building long-term compute partnerships.

In support of this strategy, GMI Cloud has committed $500 million in CapEx to expand its compute capabilities and serve growing customer demand. The commitment represents a significant investment in the company's next phase of infrastructure development.

GMI Cloud has also secured nine-figure contracts with a leading U.S. frontier AI enterprise, providing a strong commercial foundation for its continued growth.

GMI Cloud is pursuing a selective partnership model centered on a limited number of strategic relationships. The collaboration builds on GMI Cloud's continued partnership with NVIDIA and brings together long-term compute planning with contracted customer demand.

GMI Cloud is among the earliest cloud providers to adopt this new compute partnership model, marking an important step in the company's expansion and partnership strategy.

The $500 million CapEx commitment, nine-figure customer contracts, and selective partnership strategy establish the foundation for GMI Cloud's next stage of growth. The company is set to continue this trajectory as it expands its compute capabilities and supports the evolving needs of frontier AI customers. For more information, visit www.gmicloud.ai.

About GMI Cloud

GMI Cloud is an AI-native cloud infrastructure company powering the next generation of AI applications. The company provides high-performance GPU infrastructure, Model-as-a-Service, dedicated endpoints, and AI workload deployment solutions for developers and enterprises building production AI systems. GMI Cloud helps teams move from experimentation to production with scalable compute, flexible infrastructure, and an ecosystem built for modern AI builders. For more information visit gmicloud.ai.

SOURCE GMI Cloud