GMI Cloud to Launch Next-Gen AI Factory in Taiwan with NVIDIA to Power the Future of AI Infrastructure in Asia

Industry Leaders Wistron, Chunghua Telecom, and Trend Micro to Anchor Region as AI Innovator

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud , a NVIDIA Cloud Partner and one of the fastest-growing GPU-as-a-Service providers, today announced the launch of a new AI Factory in Taiwan. The $500 million dollar AI Factory will serve as a key pillar of the region's AI infrastructure, enabling enterprises to train and deploy AI models at unprecedented scale.

This initiative sets a new standard for building sovereign AI capacity while maintaining access to the most advanced U.S. technologies. It strengthens a trans-Pacific ecosystem where American AI infrastructure innovation meets Asian manufacturing scale and deployment expertise. As both regions race to operationalize AI — from data centers to edge devices — the GMI Cloud Taiwan AI Factory embodies a new model of cross-regional collaboration, uniting accelerated computing, energy efficiency, and data sovereignty to power the next era of global AI infrastructure.

Powered by 7,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs across 96 high-density GB300 NVL72 racks, the 16 megawatt Taiwan AI Factory can be expected to process close to 2 million tokens per second. Designed for large-scale AI inference, fine-tuning, and multi-modal workloads, the facility will transform AI infrastructure concepts into production reality in Asia.

Built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture , the GMI Cloud Taiwan AI Factory supercomputer will feature NVIDIA NVLink , NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand , and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking as well as NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. This infrastructure will provide Taiwan's enterprises with scalable, high-performance computing resources, accelerate the development and deployment of advanced AI solutions, and strengthen the region's leadership in innovation and digital transformation.

"This data center is intended to become the blueprint for the heart of Asia's AI future," said Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud. "With thousands of next-generation NVIDIA GPUs running in synchrony, our AI infrastructure helps turn the world's AI visions into reality."

Real-World Deployments Across Industries:

At AI Day Korea, the following companies will announce their first use cases that showcase how AI factories built with NVIDIA AI infrastructure are transforming critical industries today:

Trend Micro — Proactive Security with Digital Twin Technology to Simulate Real-World Cyber Risks , Validate Security, and Adapt Policies

Trend Micro is reinventing proactive security through digital twin technology accelerated by NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, NVIDIA BlueField, and GMI Cloud's AI infrastructure. This groundbreaking innovation strengthens cybersecurity with AI-driven precision—without exposing production systems to risk. In collaboration with Magna AI , a full-value-chain enterprise AI transformation factory, organizations can continuously stress-test their infrastructure to learn and adapt in real time, ensuring resilience against ever-evolving cybersecurity.

Wistron — AI-Driven Manufacturing and Industrial Automation

As a global leader in hardware manufacturing and system integration, Wistron is building AI-enabled factory systems that leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing for computer vision, predictive maintenance, and digital-twin simulation. Through GMI Cloud's AI Factory, Wistron can train and deploy models directly on live production lines — reducing downtime and driving the next generation of smart manufacturing.

VAST Data — High-Performance Data Infrastructure for the AI Factory Era

VAST Data will be a partner providing the next-generation data infrastructure foundation for GMI Cloud's AI Factory, enabling exabyte-scale performance and resilience to match the demands of continuous AI workloads. Its unified data architecture delivers high-throughput access across thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, powering large-scale model training, inference, and real-time data processing with exceptional speed and reliability. By ensuring data moves as fast as compute, VAST Data plays a critical role in sustaining the AI Factory's efficiency, scalability, and long-term durability.

TECO — AI-Driven Energy Optimization Factory and Modular DC Solutions

TECO Electric & Machinery, a global leader in mobility, electrification and green energy, provides the power and system integration backbone for AI factories. With GMI Cloud and NVIDIA-accelerated computing, TECO is transforming decades in motors, drives, HVAC systems, power equipment, and engineering processes into digital assets, so as to deliver comprehensive Energy-as-a-Service solutions for global customers from smart factories to modular data centers.

By combining NVIDIA Blackwell architecture with GMI Cloud's infrastructure orchestration and regional expertise, this initiative brings the next generation of AI development to life — from sovereign AI infrastructure to enterprise-scale deployment.

Together, these projects embody the AI factory vision in action — real-world deployments that span cybersecurity, manufacturing, and government. They highlight how NVIDIA AI infrastructure is powering a new era of AI infrastructure that balances scale, efficiency, and sovereignty.

"By uniting Trend Micro's advanced digital twin technology and cloud innovation with the strengths of NVIDIA-accelerated computing, GMI Cloud, and Magna AI, we are creating a secure and intelligent foundation for the AI era. Together, we enable organizations to continuously learn, simulate, and evolve—building a safer and more resilient future for AI factories," said Oscar Chang, Chief Technology Officer, Trend Micro & Chairman, Magna AI.

"This is where the world stops experimenting with AI, and starts industrializing it. What VAST Data and GMI Cloud are building in Taiwan represents the new blueprint for AI infrastructure, where performance, scalability, security and simplicity converge," said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder of VAST Data.

"By integrating digital twin technology with cloud-based innovation, TECO is turning its vision into reality. In collaboration with GMI Cloud, we deliver faster, more precise, and customized solutions to meet customer needs. We are pioneering a new era of Energy-as-a-Service, transforming the energy industry into a service-driven, sustainable ecosystem." said Morris Li, Chairman, TECO.

"AI factories are where intelligence is produced — turning data into insight and innovation for the future," said Raymond Teh, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific at NVIDIA. "GMI Cloud's AI factory infrastructure will help continue the region's leadership in AI infrastructure and innovation."

About GMI Cloud

GMI Cloud delivers full-stack, U.S.-based GPU infrastructure and enterprise-grade inference services built to scale AI products. Whether training foundation models or deploying real-time agents, GMI gives teams full control of performance, costs, and launch velocity. With on-demand and reserved GPU clusters for all workloads and projects, GMI helps teams build AI without limits. For more information, visit gmicloud.ai .

