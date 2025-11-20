Reflection AI and GMI Cloud Partner to Accelerate the Future of AI-Driven Software Engineering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud , a NVIDIA Reference Architecture Platform Cloud Partner and fastest-growing GPU-as-a-Service providers, announced a collaboration with frontier open intelligence lab Reflection AI .The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to building agile, high-performance AI systems that can respond quickly to the fast-changing needs of modern research and enterprise deployment.

Reflection AI is building frontier open models that compete with the world's best closed systems, keeping AI's foundation accessible to developers and enterprises worldwide. Driving a new wave of demand for advanced AI infrastructure, from specialized models and chips to next-generation compute and software ecosystems, the company is reshaping the technology industry as a whole. GMI Cloud provides the high-performance, globally distributed GPU infrastructure that enables Reflection AI to train, scale, and deploy its next-generation autonomous AI models with unmatched speed and reliability.

As part of this collaboration, Reflection AI will leverage GMI's U.S.-based GPU clusters to accelerate the training of its world-class AI models. Backed by GMI's globally distributed infrastructure including eight data centers across Asia and 24/7 operations support.

"Contributing our support and expertise to the future of cutting-edge innovation like Reflection AI is what makes us the global leader in computing infrastructure," said Alex Yeh, CEO and founder of GMI Cloud. "Our mission is simple: ensure every AI and ML company that partners with us wins their market."

The two companies are exploring broader opportunities in AI Factory and sovereign AI initiatives, areas that combine GMI's expertise in large-scale, secure compute with Reflection AI's frontier research in model training and open intelligence.

These announcements mark significant milestones in the collaboration between Reflection AI and GMI Cloud with Reflection AI's recent $2 billion funding round raising its valuation to $8 billion. At the same time, GMI Cloud's designation as an NVIDIA Reference Platform Cloud Partner and its launch of GPU-powered global infrastructure demonstrate its readiness to support next-gen AI workloads at scale.

Together, the partnership will transform the future of open intelligence and set a new standard for AI infrastructure performance, scalability, and innovation. For more information, visit gmicloud.ai .

About GMI Cloud

GMI Cloud delivers full-stack, U.S.-based GPU infrastructure and enterprise-grade inference services built to scale AI products. Whether training foundation models or deploying real-time agents, GMI gives teams full control of performance, costs, and launch velocity. With on-demand and reserved GPU clusters for all workloads and projects, GMI helps teams build AI without limits. For more information, visit gmicloud.ai .

About Reflection AI

Reflection is building frontier open intelligence accessible to all. The company has assembled an extraordinary AI team who pioneered breakthroughs including PaLM, Gemini, AlphaGo, AlphaCode, AlphaProof, and contributed to ChatGPT and Character AI. Reflection has built a frontier LLM training stack capable of training massive Mixture-of-Experts models at scale and raised $2 billion to ensure the foundation of intelligence remains open and accessible. The company believes AI should be built through transparency and collaboration, enabling the global research community to participate in safety research and development rather than concentrating control in a few closed labs.

