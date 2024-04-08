SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the top provider of corporate relocation services and technology, is excited to announce that we have achieved high rankings on HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen survey, showcasing our commitment to customer satisfaction.

In the industry survey, GMS ranked No. 1 in the Breath of Services category and No. 2 overall out of all the relocation management companies considered, marking our 14th year as a top provider of corporate relocation services. The survey results are available on HRO Today's website.

GMS Takes Tops Spots in HRO Baker's Dozen Survey

"The consistent acknowledgment in this reputable survey highlights our dedicated team's focus on delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technologies to each relocating individual," said Steven Wester, GMS president. "We appreciate our fantastic customers for trusting GMS and allowing us to provide them with top-notch employee relocation services."

The Baker's Dozen rankings by HRO Today are highly regarded as the top measure in the field of relocation. These rankings are determined by surveys completed by verified customers of global relocation services. GMS attributes our consistently high customer ratings to its adaptable workforce solutions, a testament to the crucial role our customers play in our success.

