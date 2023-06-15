GNC and CTRL Announce New Partnership and Exclusive Launch of Product Line for Gamers

Collaboration offers more snacks and meal supplements for healthier lifestyles

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC is committed to helping every competitor, including gamers, fuel their skills and achieve their goals with better nutrition and supplementation. As wellness continues to transcend fitness and move into an active lifestyles, offering a curated assortment of top-quality products is more important than ever. Which is why GNC is partnering with CTRL to bring a new exclusive line of food supplement products for gamers and those looking to embrace healthier dietary and nutrition habits.

"Owned and operated by gamers and content creators, CTRL understands the gaming community's wellness needs like no one else. So, expanding GNC's gaming assortment with these exclusive CTRL meal replacement and functional food products was a no brainer," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Beyond gaming, we see even more opportunity for this brand to succeed at GNC. CTRL's supplements were created to help all busy consumers increase protein intake to fuel longer focused hours on the job, in a session, or at the gym."

With this launch, now available at GNC stores nationwide and online at GNC.com, consumers can try CTRL's insane selection of dietary supplement shakes and protein cookies in flavors like Cookies N' Cream, Cinnamon Toast, Fruity Flakes, Chocolate Chunk, and Strawberries N' Cream.

"Partnering with GNC to bring CTRL to brick-and-mortar retail is an exciting next step for us in our mission to bring healthier options to our community and to expand awareness and accessibility of our products and content to an even broader audience," said Sundance DiGiovanni, co-founder of CTRL. "Our partnership with GNC is positioned to help make our digital creator space healthier with the ongoing goal of introducing the Live Well lifestyle that GNC has always been about."

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com

About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well. 

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

