GNC Announces New Leadership to Drive Business Strategies

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC today announced that Josh Burris will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and Cam Lawrence will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Burris joined the Company as Chief U.S. Officer in 2019 and most recently held the role of President, GNC. Lawrence joined the Company in 2019 as SVP Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and has acted as Interim CFO over the past several months. Burris will work closely with the GNC Board of Directors in which Yichen Zhang will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Yong Kai Wong will serve as executive Vice Chairman. The appointments follow GNC's successful restructuring last year, which the Company completed with new ownership, a right-sized store portfolio and clean balance sheet. Today, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in the health and wellness space.

Leveraging its 85-year history of science-backed innovation, GNC continues to build on the positive momentum established in 2020 and is rapidly executing on strategies to focus on the customer's needs and to meet consumers where they are. This will position GNC to meet growing demand and bring innovative products to consumers through improved store experiences, new omnichannel offerings and wholesale partnerships – all while increasing products' speed to market. While GNC evolves for the future, consumers can continue to trust the brand's innovative products that are proven to be safe, while making the most of the support offered by GNC's knowledgeable in-store coaches.

"We are pleased to have great leaders at the helm of GNC at this pivotal time in its evolution," said Yichen Zhang, Chairman of GNC. "We have been working closely with Josh and Cam since Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. acquired GNC in 2020, and are impressed by the strides their teams have made in evolving GNC's business over the past year. We are confident the business will continue to capitalize on significant growth opportunities under their leadership."

Burris commented: "I'm extremely proud of the team here and what we've accomplished in such a short amount of time – our business is strong and our products are more relevant and accessible than ever before. I can't wait to see what new heights we can reach as we continue to drive the business forward, executing on our strategy."

Lawrence added: "GNC is now a stronger, leaner and more nimble business, and with the right strategies in place, we are extremely well-positioned to thrive in a category that is experiencing explosive growth. I'm excited to play a role in building upon the positive momentum our team has already achieved and accelerate our success throughout 2021 and beyond."

